How many changes can the SNAP program handle before it breaks?

Over the last 18 months, states, tribes, and territories that administer the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been scrambling to make some of the most significant changes to SNAP in decades. They are implementing expanded work requirements, preparing for an unprecedented benefit cost share tied to payment error rates, and absorbing a major reduction in federal administrative funding.

And the changes keep coming. In just the last few weeks, USDA has proposed three major new SNAP rules: one on work requirements, one on EBT card security, and one that would roll back broad-based categorical eligibility (BBCE), a policy that 46 states use to simplify SNAP eligibility.

There has rightly been enormous attention to how the recent SNAP changes have affected recipients, with SNAP participation falling by 5.5 million people, or 13% (including 1.5 million children), between July 2025 and July 2026. And projections suggest that the proposed BBCE rule could reduce SNAP eligibility by a further 6 million people.

But there is another risk getting less attention: the enormous stress this volume of change and resource cuts has placed on states’ ability to maintain basic SNAP operations. Expanded work requirements, error rate cost shifts, administrative funding cuts, the end of BBCE, and national rollout of chip EBT cards are all “once a decade” level significant policy and operational changes. Any one of them might be manageable on its own, but together, within the span of 2 years, they present enormous implementation challenges for states that threaten the program’s stability.

At the Aspen Institute Financial Security Program, we spend much of our time working directly with state officials responsible for administering public benefits. These leaders want the programs to work well: to ensure eligible people are able to get benefits, protect the programs from fraud, and operate efficiently with modern technology and a stable workforce. And they are committed to operating the programs within the rules established by Congress and federal agencies.

But at a certain point, they will stop being able to keep up. There is only so much funding to make IT updates, administrator time to write new policies, vendor capacity to overhaul systems, frontline staff ability to absorb new rules and processes, and client ability to understand and comply with changed requirements (and the cuts and cost shifts have made these shortages even more acute).

SNAP is a federal program, but states make it function. If the state machinery that runs SNAP begins to break down, the program breaks down with it. Intentional or accidental, SNAP is now teetering at this precipice.

States are being asked to do more with less

Let’s start with the financial pressures.

States have always been responsible for administering SNAP, while the federal government has funded the benefits themselves and historically split most state administrative costs 50/50.

As of October 1 of this year, the federal share of state SNAP administrative costs fell from 50% to 25%. States are now responsible for 75% of those costs, which includes both staff and technology.

At the same time, states are preparing for a new benefit cost share tied to their SNAP payment error rate (PER). Beginning October 1, 2027, states with error rates at or above 6% will have to cover between 5% and 15% of SNAP benefit costs—costs that historically have been funded entirely by the federal government. Only 9 states were below this cutoff in FY 2025.

This cost shift creates both major fiscal pressure and a new operational challenge. Financially, states have to find a way to pay for this 5%-15% of SNAP benefits in their budgets, which range from $15 million to $1.9 billion per year, according to a report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Operationally, USDA is requiring states to not just pay the federal government a lump sum to cover their cost share, but to load 5-15 cents of every dollar on EBT cards with state funds. This might sound simple, but states have never before had to combine state and federal dollars to issue SNAP benefits.

While some states already have the internal infrastructure to co-load EBT cards with state funds, others do not and have to create it under a tight timeline. Some states need legislative approval to create new accounts, others do not have mechanisms to transfer non-federal funds onto EBT cards, and all states must rely on their EBT vendors to make many of these changes (often on timelines they cannot control). One state leader told us that preparing for the change required an emergency budget request to the legislature while simultaneously beginning negotiations over a contract amendment with the state’s EBT processor to figure out how state dollars can be loaded onto cards.

More change is on the horizon

If implemented, USDA’s new proposed rules on BBCE and EBT security will possibly strain SNAP staff and systems past the breaking point.

BBCE sounds technical, but the idea behind it is simple. It gives states flexibility to simplify some of SNAP’s income and asset tests, and helps smooth benefits cliffs as people start to earn slightly more money. Applicants still have to apply and satisfy other SNAP requirements, and states still collect and verify income to calculate the benefit amount.

BBCE helps states reduce administrative burdens on both state employees and clients while screening out relatively few households. In particular, asset limits are very challenging for clients to manage, requiring them to value used cars and chase down paperwork from multiple banks showing accounts have $0 balances or have been closed. In fact, USDA-sponsored research found that adopting BBCE reduced state administrative expenses per case by about 7%.

USDA estimates its proposed rule limiting BBCE would require 13.4 million additional hours of state agency work every year and roughly $929 million in additional state administrative spending over five years. States would need to collect and verify more financial information, change eligibility systems, and retrain staff.

It would also create more points at which an eligibility worker or household could make a mistake, increase opportunities for payment errors—at the same moment states face unprecedented financial consequences for such errors.

There’s also USDA’s proposed rule on enhancing EBT security, which would seek to bring EBT security closer to the protections consumers expect from the commercial payments system.

This is an area we know well. We work with states to strengthen EBT security, including piloting technology used in credit and debit cards to block suspicious transactions. Modernizing EBT cards is desperately needed, but implementing these changes is a major technology overhaul.

USDA’s proposal would require states to transition to chip-and-tap cards within two years and make other significant security upgrades. States would need to modify processor contracts, build and test new technology, coordinate with retailers, issue new cards, train staff, and communicate the changes to millions of households. USDA estimates roughly $283 million in one-time implementation costs across governments, households, and businesses.

Chip card modernization is the right policy and long overdue. But requiring states to do so without funding, on this compressed timeline, amidst all these other changes and cuts, sets states up to fail. The two main EBT vendors that manage cards in over 90% of states have previously said they could only handle chip card transitions in a few states simultaneously—certainly not 10-20+ at a time. And the cost of a botched card transition could be catastrophic disruption for clients: getting locked out of using their card, being unable to check their balances, or not having funds properly loaded.

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States implementation capacity is structurally limited

Given lean administrative budgets and FTE headcount caps, states do not maintain large standing “surge” capacity. Major changes typically require the same set of limited resources: already over-allocated administrative funds, attention from stretched policy staff and leadership to make decisions and redesign systems, caseworker time pulled away from managing backlogs to be retrained on new policies and processes, and getting on IT vendor build calendars that are already booked months out to make critical system updates. People can work overtime and states can spend down emergency funds to absorb the first or second big project. But at a certain point states simply cannot keep up.

The consequences are predictable.

States will build technology too quickly, without sufficient testing or oversight, and experience failures. Workers will spend months in trainings as backlogs grow and errors pile up from too many changes to track at once. Staff will burn out and leave, and new staff turn over rapidly. Application backlogs will grow. Timeliness will suffer. More clients will be procedurally denied, lacking the support needed to complete the process. Agencies will defer modernization work because a more immediate federal deadline has taken precedence.

Those tradeoffs are already beginning.

APHSA found that 13% of surveyed states had delayed EBT chip-card implementation or related investments in order to focus on payment accuracy. 11% identified withdrawing from SNAP altogether as a potential risk, and this survey was before the two new proposed rules which may add additional strain.

That does not mean states are about to abandon SNAP. But when withdrawal from the country’s primary nutrition assistance program is appearing on the list of scenarios state officials feel they need to consider, that should be a warning sign to policymakers.

The risk is not simply that any one of these policies is too hard to implement. It is their compounded effect.

And when the state agencies administering SNAP fail, the consequences show up as exactly the problems policymakers say they want to solve: inaccurate benefits, poor program integrity, outdated technology, long waits, and eligible people unable to access assistance.

Give states the conditions to succeed

We are not arguing to leave SNAP unchanged. Payment accuracy matters. Stronger EBT security matters. Policymakers can reasonably debate work requirements and the appropriate financial tests for SNAP eligibility. But implementation capacity must be a prime consideration in policy rollouts, not an afterthought. And four immediate changes can help states through the current moment:

Funding. States need enough resources to carry out what the federal government is asking of them. Congress could provide dedicated funding for the EBT security modernization considering the recent change that shifted the federal-state administrative cost split from 50/50 to 25/75.

Sequencing. Major changes should not all come at once. Congress could give states more time before the PER-based benefit cost share begins, while USDA could coordinate implementation dates across its rules so that states are not simultaneously rebuilding eligibility policy, work-requirement processes, and EBT infrastructure.

Flexibility. State’s technology, staffing, budgets, procurement cycles, and existing policies vary widely. Preserving meaningful state options—including flexibility around categorical eligibility—or allowing states to phase in requirements, can help them reach federal goals without destabilizing the program in the process.

Realistic timelines. Changing a state benefits system can require state legislative appropriations, new procurements, contract amendments, software development, testing, training, and public communications before a single new rule can safely go live. USDA should set implementation deadlines backward from what successful delivery actually requires, not aspirations or how quickly a new policy can be written.

Federal policymakers understandably evaluate SNAP policies individually. But state SNAP agencies do not implement one policy at a time. They operate the program as a whole. States are the implementation lynchpin connecting all of these policy choices. If policymakers continue adding responsibilities while reducing the money, time, and flexibility states have to carry them out, the risk is no longer just that an individual policy will be implemented poorly. The risk is that the program itself stops working well.

If the goal is a SNAP program that is more accurate, more secure, and easier to administer, we should start by making sure the states running it still have the capacity to do so.

Kira Tebbe is a Senior Manager at the Aspen Institute Financial Security Program and a Tech & Public Policy Visiting Fellow at Georgetown University.

Sarah Esty is a former Department of Health & Human Services federal and state appointee, and Senior Advisor at the Aspen Institute Financial Security Program.

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