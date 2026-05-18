Can We Still Govern?

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janinsanfran's avatar
janinsanfran
15h

Intellectual sophistry which reliably hurts the poor and marginalized should land its comfortable practitioners in the one of the circles of Dante's Hell. Does anyone know which one?

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Hogan's avatar
Hogan
1d

So as I understand it, states are constitutionally barred from preferring racial equity to white supremacy in their electoral processes. Also, states have a constitutionally protected interest in guaranteeing that one party wins all the elections.

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