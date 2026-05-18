In the aftermath of the Callais decision that effectively ended the Voting Rights Act, a talking point on the right was that the Court was embracing a colorblind approach to politics by ending racial districting. This piece by Yale Professor Jed Rubenfeld in the The Free Press was an example.

In the Wall Street Journal Kim Strassel wrote “The Supreme Court did the country a favor last week with its Louisiana v. Callais decision, clamping down on partisan abuse of the Voting Rights Act and racial redistricting.”

Others went further. For example, the Governor Tate Reeves of Mississippi, who annually declares April as Confederate Heritage month, says that the “reign of terror” of Bennie Thompson, the last remaining Black member of Congress in the state, will be ended because of the Callais decision.

The general impression offered by this viewpoint on the right is that the Court took a principled approach in eliminating the consideration of race in redistricting. The carving up of majority Black districts felt akin to affirmative action — a policy of racial preference from an earlier era no longer deemed necessary. In the long run a colorblind approach would better serve democracy.

The appeal to a colorblind idyll is a staple of the Roberts court, one used to undermine support for minority groups. As Roberts embarked on his attack on any consideration of race in school admissions, he wrote: “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.”

But the rhetorical commitment to a colorblind democracy does not match the facts. The reality is that SCOTUS could have pursued a colorblind approach to American democracy, but didn’t. Instead, the Supreme Court has engineered an outcome where many states with large Black populations who lean overwhelmingly Democratic simply have little chance at democratic representation.

Let me explain what the Court did, and how a new analysis shows how a truly colorblind set of maps — not the ones the Court enabled — would restore the promise of democratic representation.

As I’ve noted before, the Roberts Court has been undermining representative democracy — the basic idea that people’s views should have a reasonable chance of finding representation — since 2010 with Citizens United.

The sequencing of this assault becomes very important to understand. The court adopted a two-step approach to vastly reducing Black representation. Callais was the second step. The first was how the Roberts court treated partisan gerrymandering across a series of cases.

By accepting partisan gerrymandering as a regrettable but inevitable part of American democracy, the courts made racial justifications, rather than broadly democratic justifications, the last basis for maintaining constraint on gerrymandering. So isolated, it became easier to eliminate this last line of defense.

Nothing about this was inevitable. Imagine an alternative scenario, where the courts decided that both racial considerations and partisan gerrymandering were unconstitutional. Commentators like Rubenfeld could still have trumpeted the end of “the racial districting game” but Black and Democratic voters would still have had a realistic chance at representation.

A new analysis at the New York Times by Nate Cohn and Eve Washington adds numbers to the debate. It makes clear how monumental the decision to accept partisan gerrymandering was to blocking a truly colorblind map.

A map that was organized more simply around the non-partisan values of natural geographic settings would preserve a similar number of Democratic and minority-leaning opportunities.

As Cohn and Washington note “a colorblind standard for redistricting would not necessitate a large reduction in Black and Hispanic representation.” Minority voters are not asking for special treatment, but fair treatment in a context where Republicans are intent on minimizing their political preferences.

To provide more of a sense of how this works, think about cities in the south like Nashville or Memphis, which have been cracked into pieces via partisan gerrymandered maps to ensure the majority of voters in any district are White, Republican and conservative. The Supreme Court says all of this is ok, even if it means that major American cities don’t have a single representative in Congress committed to their interests.

To give another example, about 38% of Mississippi residents are Black. They currently have only one Black and Democratic representative among six seats, Bennie Thompson. (Yes, the one accused of engaging in a “reign of terror” by Mississippi’s governor). Soon it will be none. How is this a functional system of democratic representation?

Pretty much any colorblind and non-partisan drawing of the map of Memphis, for example, would ensure a voting base that is majority Black and leans Democratic. The point of partisan gerrymandering is to pervert this natural outcome.

The Roberts Court has presented racial districting as obviously unfair, something to be eliminated despite federal law commanding otherwise, and partisan gerrymandering as the unquestionable natural order of things.

This is nonsense, of course. When partisan gerrymanders are used to undermine minority voters, it has clear racial impact. The court says it can do nothing about that, but it must stop racial districting that seeks to make maps more representative.

This is the height of bad-faith judicial reasoning. The reality is that the courts could have found a reasonable way to constrain partisan gerrymandering. It simply chose not to.

This is not just about the South. When I lived in Wisconsin, one of the biggest hopes was that Justice Kennedy would step with liberal Judges to end one of the most extreme gerrymanders in the country. Kennedy had noted problems with gerrymandering, but wondered what a reasonable formula for fixing it might be in the 2004 Vieth decision:

Technology is both a threat and a promise. On the one hand, if courts refuse to entertain any claims of partisan gerrymandering, the temptation to use partisan favoritism in districting in an unconstitutional manner will grow. On the other hand, these new technologies may produce new methods of analysis that make more evident the precise nature of the burdens gerrymanders impose on the representational rights of voters and parties.

And so, social scientists went to work to identify such a formula, presented in the 2017 Gill v. Whitford case. It was entirely possible to use concepts and data that could limit excessive gerrymandering. But Chief Justice Roberts went out of his way to signal his opposition. It was during Gill v. Whitford oral arguments that Roberts labeled such social science as “sociological gobbledygook” and suggesting that using it would take elections “away from democracy.”

Kennedy followed Roberts cue, and the court decided not to decide, saying plaintiffs lacked standing to sue. The voting rights expert Rick Hasen blamed Kennedy:

Justice Hamlet lives. After a decade and a half of ruminating on how to separate permissible from impermissible consideration of party in redistricting, Justice Kennedy has decided he — or his successor — needs still more time for rumination.

Kennedy is remembered and celebrated for his decision on gay marriage, but he should be remembered and criticized for his dodging the bullet when he could have done something meaningful to protect American democracy. When Kennedy retired soon after, his departure ended the last real chance in our generation that the Supreme Court would address the more and more extreme gerrymanders undermining democracy.

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By 2019, the court had moved firmly to the right when gerrymandering returned to the docket. In Rucho v. Common Cause Chief Justice Roberts found a formula that he was comfortable with: partisan gerrymandering was just politics, and the court could not interfere in politics:

Partisan gerrymandering claims present political questions beyond the reach of the federal courts. Federal judges have no license to reallocate political power between the two major political parties.

If you think this sounds like another dodge — don’t courts reallocate political power all the time? didn’t they just strike down the Voting Rights Act to do so? — then you would be right. The Rucho case involved another extreme gerrymander, designed to ensure that Republicans would win 10 of 13 Congressional seats in North Carolina, where Republicans Congressional candidates won only a slim majority of the state vote share.

Roberts was happy to acknowledge the partisan nature of the gerrymander, and that the maps were unfair. But there was nothing he could do about it! In dissent, Kagan pointed out the problem of telling voters it was a political question when voters were disenfranchised from offering a political solution because of the gerrymandering:

The only way to understand the majority’s opinion is as follows: In the face of grievous harm to democratic governance and flagrant infringements on individuals’ rights — in the face of escalating partisan manipulation whose compatibility with this nation’s values and law no one defends — the majority declines to provide any remedy. For the first time in this nation’s history, the majority declares that it can do nothing about an acknowledged constitutional violation because it has searched high and low and cannot find a workable legal standard to apply.

I asked Kevin Morris, an elections expert at the Brennan Center at NYU, about how important the Rucho decision was. He told me:

When the Roberts Court decided that partisan gerrymandering was beyond the reach of federal courts, they sounded the right notes, saying that it “reasonably seem unjust” and is “incompatible with democratic principles.” But the decision in Rucho created a loophole and introduced a powerful incentive for legislators to cloak racial gerrymanders as partisan ones. By greenlighting partisan gerrymanders and continuing to call racial vote dilution illegal, the Court set up an unavoidable collision in its jurisprudence. Last month’s decision in Callais saw that come to a head; the Voting Rights Act and minority voters around the country were the victims.

Remember, Rucho was not a case about the VRA, but still set the stage for killing the VRA. Alito relied directly on Rucho in his Callais decision. He noted that SCOTUS had accepted partisan gerrymandering in order to invalidate racial considerations:

as far as federal law is concerned, a state legislature may use partisan advantage as a factor in redistricting. And litigants cannot circumvent that rule by dressing their political-gerrymandering claims in racial garb.

People of good faith can agree or disagree if there should be special protections for minority voters. On the one hand, the history of discrimination that led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act is undeniable, as is the way that states have weakened Black representation every time part of the VRA is eliminated by the courts. It was the law of the land for a reason. On the other hand, anything framed as preferential treatment is politically difficult to sustain.

My point here is different. If SCOTUS really wanted colorblind and broadly representative maps they could have achieved that goal by addressing partisan gerrymandering. They didn’t. They wanted to end the VRA.

As for the future, every time a defender of Callais emphasizes the need to separate race from redistricting, remember that the best way to do so, the best way to provide a fair and colorblind outcome, would be to end partisan gerrymandering. Will they support that?