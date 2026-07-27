Can We Still Govern?

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Patricia Jaeger's avatar
Patricia Jaeger
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Very helpful explanation of the rules, even though they're ignored currently. I signed up for Social Security mid-2021 and found the process to be fairly easy and, luckily, I have not had any problems at all. I have an adopted daughter who received Social Security payments because of her deceased biological mother. I frequently had to go to an office to deal with various issues but back then, offices existed, even though the lines were sometimes long. I cannot imagine the chaos of closed offices. When I receive the propaganda emails I quickly skim them to see if there's any important information, and then delete them. I'm also subjected to Medicare emails with Mehmet Oz's picture. These are rarely helpful so I delete them too. I'm assuming the Trump banners flying from some of the agency buildings is definitely the third category of purely partisan materials. I do imagine that on Jan. 20, 2029 these can all be pulled down and destroyed. There will also be a long list of new laws that need to be written, new regulations to pursue, and old laws to be amended and/or repealed.

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