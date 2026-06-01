Can We Still Govern?

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Jonathan Fowler's avatar
Jonathan Fowler
13h

I very rarely think Trump is actually playing the 4D chess that he gets credit for... but this one gives me pause. It seems much more advanced, not just repurposing some old trick from the likes of Goebbels or Stalin. And it doesn't have the flair or production value of the movie-trailer-esque coup we all imagine when the supervillain takes over. This is much more pernicious, much less ham handed. This bullshit cuts off our ability to operate on shared reality at all. Anything downstream of that is worthless and "governing" on this foundation would just be theatrics. And it's via a sterile OMB rule change that doesn't make for a good headline, and will go unnoticed. We're focused on a goddamn UFC cage match and some cartoon jackass on a $250 bill at the moment.

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Freddie Baudat's avatar
Freddie Baudat
11h

It’s mind boggling to me that the people who are orchestrating this destruction believe that there’s something for them in the end. Maybe they’re not really considering the end result? Maybe it’s the destructive process, that of undermining others’ successes, that motivates them? Pure and simple grade school bitterness with adult resources. Heather Cox Richardson’s post yesterday was the story of the Johnstown Flood of 1891. It illustrates beautifully what happens when a few elites wall themselves off in their own little pleasure club while plundering the masses. It seems to me that “accountability” is surpassing “affordability” as top issue. I think in our current situation, accountability encompasses affordability, as in, the ballooning affordability issue is a result of the lack of accountability.

Here’s the Johnstown Flood story, in case you missed it: https://heathercoxrichardson.substack.com/p/may-30-2026?r=5k9s3t&utm_medium=ios

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