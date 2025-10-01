Can We Still Govern?

Henry Bachofer
Thanks, Prof. Herd, for this mini-tutorial and terrific example of how "administrative burdens" can be used as a weapon in a partisan attack on government assistance. These requirements might be described as "toxic federalism".

Your rule of thumb is exactly correct: to reduce errors administrative procedures need to be no more complex than necessary — and need never be confusing. The error rates appear to be a judgement on the statutory requirements not the performance of the states. (Thanks for the link to the report on the causes of variation in costs.)

Patricia Jaeger
These changes will also increase the use of food pantries as people who are food insecure are not able to use SNAP benefits. I think this is also part of Republican thinking to push charitable giving and reduce government funding. Food pantries, churches and other institutions are already seeing decreased government grants, including food grown locally by farmers (and who can't harvest their crops due to ICE raids). As people grapple with the increased costs of groceries and every day living, the problem will only get worse. I've always been disheartened by such complex rules to help low-income people have access to food. This is a classic Type I and Type II error situation. Politicians are so worried about someone who's "not worthy" getting "free" food that they're willing to harm the people who need help the most.

1 more comment...

