Back in 2024 I wrote about the emergence of a sliver of electoral joy: the defiantly weird “I voted sticker.” Well, its time for the 2026 edition!

As a reminder, these stickers are produced via competition, typically by children, and then selected by the public. It is a form of civic artistic participation.

Here is what I wrote then:

As someone who studies government, this seems wonderful to me. Such competitions allow the incorporation of more human aesthetics into public spaces. Think about the the traditional bureaucratic process of doing this. A government official commissions an artist or an ad firm, with the results reviewed by a committee. A variety of criteria, some explicit and some implicit, follow. It should be patriotic. Maybe have the flag. It can’t be weird. Should look polished and professional. The end result often ends up being banal. The bureaucratic aesthetic tends towards dullness. This is not always the case. The New Deal and World War II were a golden age for government-produced art, in large part because the government just employed artists then. That is not the case now. The internet has also allowed a democratization of such processes. People can submit materials online, and can view and vote for their favorites. And people, it turns out, don’t like banal flag-based backgrounds. They like slightly quirky, funny or even downright odd images. The human aesthetic, of public representations at least, tends towards weird. The good type of weird: playful, surprising, and humorous; not the bad type of weird, which assumes to harangue people about their personal lives.

For 2026, my home state of Michigan again produces some wonderful chaotic energy:

This one by middle schooler Aryana Lintz of Berrien Springs is my favorite of the bunch. We are all the cat.

There is a whole set of other stickers for early voters (provenance unknown — these were at the University of Michigan polling place, so I suspect were designed by Michigan students). I snagged the sardine one.

Some of the early voting stickers took advantage the overlap with Halloween. From LA, courtesy of Professor Deborah La Torre, a spooky sticker that also speaks to the diversity of the city:

In Kentucky, people were given the chance to vote for their favorite sticker at the Secretary of State’s booth at the State Fair.

Some strong candidates here, including a shout out to a previous classic, Lizardman, a finalist in Kentucky’s first sticker contest in 2024. Both are drawn by Cash Litzler, who is now a 5th grader. The 2026 version is more polished, and includes a crafty semiquincentennial reference.

I also like the chaos of the Elmo sticker

But its hard to top this, which borders straddles the borderline of cute and menacing.

And yet, this was the winning entry. Lizardman was robbed, yet again.

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These are also happening at the local level. For example this one is from Santa Clara County, by Khanh Vy Do:

Let me say this about the good folk of Montgomery County, PA. They do not lack self-confidence.

All this innovation is not pleasing some people. Georgia commissioned an artist to replace (left) its traditional peach stickers (right)…

…to mixed reviews.

By contrast, Louisiana manages to knock out winners using commissioned artists. From 2024 (left) and 2026 (right). But lets face it, most states are not as cool as Louisiana.

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