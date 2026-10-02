Can We Still Govern?

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Marina Nitze's avatar
Marina Nitze
Oct 4

I am not persuaded that removing race/ethnicity/sex fields is a bad thing. Haven't we learned that we do NOT in fact want a government database of people that the government can then use to discriminate? Do you really have no other way to conduct academic research than large-scale government-run surveillance? Going forward we should be collecting and storing as little information as humanly possible, as responsible government stewards.

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Margo Anderson's avatar
Margo Anderson
Oct 4

...which is why it's important to put comments in the Federal Register Notice....

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