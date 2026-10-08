Can We Still Govern?

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Lewis Dalven's avatar
Lewis Dalven
Oct 8

This is a knotty problem. It would be interesting to know how the Founders would have dealt with an utterly corrupt and amoral Chief executive. Maybe if Aaron Burr had been elected we’d have found out. The Constitution provided for impeachment and no immunity for Presidential misconduct but the Supremes have effectively removed one of those safeguards. Congress can pass laws but apparently laws can be ignored. Does the AG need to be its own elective office? That might not need an amendment, as the DoJ was created by Congress.

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1 reply by Don Moynihan
Resident Alien's avatar
Resident Alien
Oct 8

I guess the odds of Newson running for president took a hit

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