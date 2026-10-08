[Update, Oct 13: The White House announced it has asked Guilfoyle to resign.]

Here is what happened: the former girlfriend of the President’s son asked an aspiring Republican politician for $100,000 to settle her credit card bill right before her Senate confirmation for an Ambassadorship, which she seems to have been awarded as a break-up present from the Trump family. (The son has since married, with the celebrations partially financed by a Russian oligarch with ties to Putin). She had previously received $300,000 from the donor for what seem to be largely unfulfilled promises of political favors.

As Ambassador to Greece, she has been pushing other countries to do business with an oil-and-gas lobbyist who has been attending her official meetings, and suggesting that the US could bring down the Greek government any time they wanted.

This is corruption in Trump’s America. It is astonishing in its shamelessness and scale. And it is happening because Trump is the first one at the trough. He has created an environment where the executive branch will not investigate corruption of the President’s inner circle, and even if they do, the President is ready to sell a pardon.

Back to Kimberly Guilfoyle, America’s Ambassador to Greece, with details from some incredible reporting from the Wall Street Journal. She texted “Honey please I need you to get this done for me today” hoping to clear the debt before her confirmation hearing.

Her mark was Eric Deters, a regional pizza chain magnate and disbarred Kentucky lawyer trying to break into Republican politics, and willing to spend some cash to do so. For example:

Deters appeared to have more money than sense. One request was that Guilfoyle pass on a song he wrote called “Kentucky Outlaw” to Kid Rock. Friends, I think we can all agree it would have been something special had Kid Rock recorded the following lyrics:

They lie, cheat us and steal from us, They tax us and spit on us too. They bill us, rule us, destroy our trust, Keep pushing. Don’t let them subdue you. When the law is out of bounds, A righteous man can never be found They will hit you, kick you and beat you down. And you will finally hit the ground.

Guilfoyle had promised she could land Deters an interview with Tucker Carlson for $1 million, but did not deliver. Deters also asked that she encourage the Department of Justice to investigate an insurer he was in a legal dispute with. Thats a different issue, since now Guilfoyle is not just connecting Deters to other parts of the MAGAverse — she is selling the promise of favorable treatment from the government because of her connections.

She also sold her connection with the Trumps to help Deters solve his tax problems. When Republican Congressman Billy Long was confirmed as head of the IRS, Guilfoyle reached out saying: “Don Jr. and I are very close with Eric Deters and his wife and I know he sent you a letter. I am hoping I know how busy you are that you could give some time and attention to it.”

Deters was unhappy with progress, and sent a memo saying: “I have paid you $300,000 over the years. As of this memo, I have not received one favor. I am not naive or a sucker. I need results.”

When you pay someone $300,000, you expect some favors! That’s how bribes work!

She would later text that the IRS Commissioner had responded to her, but that did not seem to be enough to encourage her mark to hand over another $100,000.

Guilfoyle was self-aware enough to know that a paper trail was not good, telling Deters to “stop papering all these things. It’s really dangerous. Just call me on signal…Also very privately, if you write an email or a text about, I’m gonna kill you cause I love you but you’re so out of control.” In other texts she said “Do not say we have any arrangement…What a nightmare you’ll literally cost me my ambassadorship stop writing.”

But at this point, Deters has decided he is better off publicizing the graft grift.

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Guilfoyle as Ambassador

When Guilfoyle got the Greek Ambassadorship, it seemed like a nice parting gift from the Trumps, a cushy gig where she could enjoy parties in a glamorous setting. Good for her! And it was time for Don Jr. to move on. Per another bombshell report from the Wall Street Journal:

Her appointment followed behind-the-scenes lobbying by people close to Trump Jr., who supported giving Guilfoyle the job, according to people familiar with the discussions. Guilfoyle had spent weeks calling people around her former fiancé asking how the two could reunite, some of whom began to float the idea of various ambassadorships…President Trump told people he had offered Guilfoyle the ambassadorship for his son’s sake, saying, “I had to get her out of here.”

(Just as an FYI, other countries give Ambassadorships to trained diplomats rather than big donors or ex-girlfriends. Maybe we should look into that).

But Guilfoyle has more on her mind than partying. And at the top of that list is energy. Even before this story broke, Guilfoyle was in the news for allegedly telling the Greek energy minister about overthrowing a country’s government: “We [the US] can do that to any country we want. We can do it here.”

This sort of undiplomatic language and lack of judgement is not a one-off. As she tried to get herself invited to a dinner at the World Economic Forum at Davos, Guilfolye reportedly told one businessman: “You know, I can deliver the world to you. Which you deserve…I’m going to make you a lot of fucking money.”

Guilfoyle has been pushing Eastern European countries to buy American natural gas. This is not, in itself, a bad idea. Quite why she has that role, I don’t know, but when she arrived on the job, only one of the 10 Eastern European countries she was engaging with had their own confirmed Ambassador. (Again, trusting in professional diplomatic leadership is a good thing!).

But more to the point, she has been pushing countries to use the services of a specific Greek construction company, the Aktor Group. She was being flown around on Aktor’s private jet for this public role, and being put up in the Four Seasons in Paris by another businessman. The deals would potentially be worth billions to the company.

An Aktor lobbyist is with her so often at official meetings that people assumed he was part of Guilfoyle’s staff. Per the Wall Street Journal, the lobbyist acted “as her unofficial gatekeeper and joining her for meetings at her ambassadorial residence and with government officials in countries around the region—a highly unusual move for a private citizen.”

The lobbyist, Christos Marafatsos, had earlier ties to Guilfoyle and helped prep her for confirmation hearings, and attended Trump administration events with her, including one where Trump complimented him as a “good looking guy.”

Despite being from Maryland, he was able to secure a job from energy interests in Greece as a lobbyist with no prior experience, touting his connections to Guilfoyle. In nine months he reported $440,000 in income. One of his clients, Aktor, soon signed a deal with US energy companies to help run natural gas through Europe, and got access to the White House, while other American natural gas companies not partnering with Aktor complained they were being shut out because Guilfoyle has “her favorites.”

Add the Wall Street Journal stories together, and it shows Guilfoyle a) soliciting funds based on her ties to the Trumps and their government, and b) using her government position to advance the interests of one particular company which is being represented by a close ally, and c) being too fond of a lifestyle she cannot afford on a diplomat’s salary. In the first case, she got exposed by a guy who liked to keep notes about the corruption. What are the chances that was the only person who paid her?

Corrupt behavior is a product of a corrupt environment

Corrupt environments breed corrupt behavior. For example, a study by Olsen et al. finds that prospective public servants are more apt to cheat in low-stakes settings if they live in countries that are perceived to have more corrupt public sector environments.

Guilfoyle may have zero ethics and terrible judgment, but she is not naive. She knew that her solicitation of payments could sink her Ambassadorship. She is a lawyer and former prosecutor who grew up in a politically connected family, and was the first lady of San Francisco when she was married to then Mayor Gavin Newsom. Her time on Fox News ended with accusations that she had sexually harassed other employees, but at that point she had entered Trumpworld.

Guilfoyle has long used her connections with Trump for financial gain. She was paid to be part of a fundraising PAC. She charged $60,000 to Turning Point for her three-minute introduction of Don Jr. at the January 6 rally. She also appeared to be in financial trouble, telling friends she was broke, although her financial disclosures for her Senate hearings revealed a much healthier picture.

The point is that Guilfoyle is an opportunistic adaptor to her environment. When it was Democratic in California, she was that. When it was Republican on the national stage, she was that. When it was obviously corrupt, as it is now, she took advantage of that opportunity.

She judged that the expected gains outweighed whatever risks she perceived, assuming that if she got into real trouble, the system that Trump had built would protect her. And, sadly, such an assumption is not wrong.

Governing without Accountability Don Moynihan · Aug 6 A huge source of federal power is the distribution of contracts and grants. The Trump administration is exercising that power by limiting the flow of resources on purely partisan grounds, restricting grants to blue states, and offering contracts to cronies. It is the apex of politicization without accountability from a President who only sees himself as… Read full story

Trump has defunded the corruption police

When asked about Guillfoyle this week, JD Vance, Marco Rubio and even Trump expressed bafflement, saying they had not seen the details reported in the media. Rubio lashed out at reporters for daring to ask about the topic, saying “you guys are not going to be our only source of information in the world.”

This is very odd, since Trump has defunded the corruption police who could have discovered the potential wrongdoing. If the White House and State Department are as dependent on the media as the rest of us it is because they choose to get rid of other sources of information that could have identified, verified and reduced the scale of such scandals.

Under Trump, Inspectors General, whose job it is to root out corruption, have been defunded and fired, replaced with friendly appointees. Among the remaining career staff “nobody wants to speak up about anything.” Trump fired the State Department Inspector General who would have jurisdiction over the Guilfoyle case in January of 2025. The position remains unfilled, and the office has pursued one third fewer investigations in the last year.

We used to have a Public Integrity Section at the Department of Justice to investigate political corruption. Trump gutted it — it went from 40 employees to two. Many resigned in disgust to protest the obvious dropping or pursuit of cases for clearly partisan purposes, or the selling of pardons for cases they had prosecuted.

The unit is hiring again to focus on “how politicians and state officials facilitate the misuse of taxpayer dollars.” That sounds good — until you realize what this actually means is they plan to go after blue state officials for allegations of welfare fraud. Trump’s circle will remain safe. After all, his former defense lawyer runs the DOJ now.

Even if Inspectors General or the DOJ were not politically compromised, Trump has been pardoning at an unprecedented rate, with a special soft spot for political corruption.

Pardon the Corruption Don Moynihan · December 2, 2025 The President of the United States has said that preventing the flow of drugs from South America into the US is a national priority. On that basis, the US military is killing alleged drug traffickers without due process. It is also preparing to invade Venezuela. Trump says the leader there is involved Read full story

For example, Corey Lewandowski looks to be in real legal trouble for soliciting bribes as a DHS employee. The private company that was acting as a middle man to solicit tens of millions in side payments to Lewandowski from government contractors also benefited from Lewandowski’s partner, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, pushing through a series of inflated payments to them on her last day in office, part of a no-bid $900 million contract the company enjoyed on her watch. Sounds bad!

Lewandowski’s actions were so corrupt that it seems to have triggered a real investigation, but he has told friends he expects to be pardoned. Guilfoyle surely expects the same.

This is how Trump can guarantee that his circle will not turn on him. In traditional investigations of a criminal enterprise you catch the low-level crooks, and then get them to flip on their boss until you get to the top. Under Trump, that logic is turned upside down. The more corruption his political cronies engage in, the more leverage Trump has over them, since he alone can guarantee their protection from the legal system. The message: grab what you can, but stay loyal to the boss.

The flip side of Trump protecting the corruption of his loyalists is his weaponization of the justice system against his enemies. The DOJ now exists to harass those enemies, even if they generally lack the evidence and competence to make any charges stick. Those who report wrongdoing within the Trump administration, such as Cassidy Hutchinson, who testified about Trump’s actions on January 6th, know they can expect the full weight of the federal government lined up against them. Trump just created a new committee to remove Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve. For my friends, everything; for my enemies, the law.

Meanwhile, the Trump family is disrupting the corruption industry, in ways that make Guilfoyle’s request for cash payments seem pitifully outdated. Let’s take just a sample of recent stories.

Trump invited another round of bribes in the form of worthless meme coin purchases. The biggest buyers will have the honor of dining with the President. Trump is estimated to have made $1 billion in crypto gains, while his investors have lost $4.7 billion. Other family members also benefit. The President’s 20-year-old son, still attending college, is estimated to have gained $150 million from the family crypto ventures.

Defense companies with ties to Don Jr. and Eric Trump have netted $6 billion in Pentagon contracts. What are the odds that two guys with no defense background would have such an unerring sense of where the Pentagon would want to invest its resources?

Trump’s son-in-law, and golfing buddy, are brokering Middle East peace and an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while also negotiating business deals in the regions. For example, part of a potential peace deal for Ukraine is a multibillion-dollar oil deal that benefits Middle East executives with ties to Kushner and Witkoff.

The scale of the corruption is extraordinary. Rebuilding the FBI, DOJ and Inspectors General is not enough. Such institutions cannot stop corruption when the President wants corruption. Models of accountability must be rethought on the assumption that a crook is in the White House today, and could be again in the future.