Can We Still Govern?

Mark Woo
2d

Equating overpayments with fraud is an insidious misnomer. In the SNAP (Food Stamp) world there are three types of over and underpayment errors, administrative error, inadvertent client error and intentional program violation. As you can se from the names, only one could be considered fraud.

If it is an administrative error (quite common), the client is still responsible for repaying 100% of the overpayment under Federal law. As the eligibility system degrades, paperwork falls through the cracks by rushed staff, and in the end the client is responsible for the error. Is that fair? What if the error is thousands of dollars? All very common from what I saw.

How are we helping people become economically independent if we suddenly saddle them with huge debts.

