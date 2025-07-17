Can We Still Govern?

cfr
Alex Gerulaitis
The article is full of golden nuggets - and this cold aisle creature is not even in the .gov or anywhere close to it - thank you!

"...technology is neither the problem nor the solution, and that if we really care about fixing a problem or improving something, we must take the time to both understand and address the conditions creating the problems. If we don’t, nothing really changes."

⬆️this! (tech for people vs. for the sake of it, or arbitrary KPIs or frozen SLIs or the C-suite! If only this could be codified into law and an army of incorruptible ninjas could enforce it...)

I so resonated with Emily's bullet points about information sharing, outputs vs. outcomes, the focus on people and the "boots on the ground", the broken procurement processes, and with Kathy's points about policy vs. tech and talent. All of it very much applies to my work in the private sector over the last 40 years. Makes me so happy knowing there are like-minded people out there!

