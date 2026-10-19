Today, citizens of the province of Alberta head to the polls to decide on whether they will start a process to separate from Canada. South of their border, early votes are already piling in for the American midterm elections. The two votes are connected in ways you might not expect: Republicans have accused Canada of election interference in their midterms, even as some on the American right have cheered on Alberta separatists.

Canadians largely expect the Alberta referendum to go one way. The same can be said for the American midterms.Although many say that an election ‘isn’t over until it’s over’, the president’s party losing out in the midterms is one of the most reliable patterns there is in American politics. In the last several decades, the only exceptions to this were Bill Clinton in 1998 and George W. Bush in 2002. What they had in common was unusually high approval ratings.

President Trump is not in that position. Since 1950, there has only been one President who has gone into a midterm with an approval rating below 40%. It was George W. Bush in 2006. President Trump may well be the second president for whom this is the case, as his approval rating sits at a near-record low of 32%, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Despite the fact that we know this is a consistent pattern in American politics – so reliable it’s often referred to as the “midterm curse” – it would appear that part of the Trump Administration’s political strategy is to craft an explanation for their (at this point, potential) midterm defeats in advance. The target appears to be Canada.

CBC Headline, Sept 29, 2026.

“Memo to Canada”

At the end of September, on the same day President Trump’s import bans on approximately $1 billion worth of Canadian exports took effect, one of President Trump’s trade advisors, Peter Navarro, said that Canadians on K Street (referring to Canadian lobbyists) should “get the hell out” of the United States. He argued that Canadians have successfully lobbied in the past and therefore are operating with some level of hubris that their lobbying will always be successful and they need to be reined in. But then he sprinkled in some stuff about election interference:

“Memo to Canada: You cannot do that. That game is up and if you interfere in our elections in Maine or Michigan you will pay even more dearly.”

If you are surprised to hear that Canada is interfering in American elections, you are not alone. Many people on both sides of the border did not know what it meant.

In early October, U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra repeated the same message on a Canadian podcast. He told Canada to “keep your nose out of American politics.” Then he added:

“We are closely watching Canadian activities because it appears that some of this, from our perspective, and the way that we view our elections, could be inferred to be election interference.”

Then he offered up some evidence. First, a 60-second ad that aired in October 2025. It was part of the Government of Ontario’s anti-tariff campaign. It featured audio from President Ronald Reagan’s 1987 national radio address where he criticized protectionist trade policies – including tariffs – saying they “hurt every American worker and consumer.” That’s right. Republicans regard clips of Ronald Reagan broadcast by Ontario as a dangerous type of propaganda that might unduly sway American voters.

Second, Hoekstra pointed to the comments made by the Minister of Industry Mélanie Joly back in August when Canada announced “targeted countermeasures” in response to U.S. tariffs. Joly explained that the counter-tariffs were meant to be strategic and meant to put “political pressure” on specific states. It is true that Michigan and Maine were among the states hit the hardest. They both send about 40% of their exports to Canada.

The use of targeted counter-tariffs, particularly toward politically sensitive places, is not unique to Canada. When the European Union retaliated against U.S. tariffs in 2018, it went after Kentucky bourbon, Wisconsin cranberries, Florida orange juice, and North Carolina tobacco. These products were chosen, in part, because they came from the home states of powerful Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Kentucky) and House Speaker Paul Ryan (Wisconsin), or they were from political swing states that held key electoral votes.

It may have been an economic curveball, but it was not election interference.

There is no evidence Canada is engaging in election interference in the United States. But evidence might not be the point. Politics isn’t a sport, but with all its branding and tribalism, people certainly treat it like one. I’ll admit it: when my favourite team loses, it’s never really our fault. I blame bad umpiring, the sun in the outfielder’s eyes, or the fact that I didn’t wear my lucky jersey.

Political parties are not that different.

They can point their fingers at many things.

They can point to the midterm curse. They can also blame the economy, which tends to be the biggest issue in most elections. They can blame the dynamics of their own party. This could be ideological divergence, such as moderate versus progressive factions among Democrats, or old-school conservatives versus MAGA factions among Republicans.

They can also blame individual candidates.

This is quite easy to do when you have a candidate who is caught up in a financial scandal, or is accused of sexual assault and racism, or sexual assault and domestic violence, or sexual assault and also having a Nazi tattoo.

The trouble is that all of those explanations lead back to the party. But blaming another country doesn’t. That’s why for some Republicans, the South Park logic of “Blame Canada” makes sense.

What is “Election Interference”?

According to American law, Canada has not engaged in election interference. The U.S. has a variety of federal criminal laws that ban foreign interference and influence in elections, whether it be through foreign funds or efforts that expressly target things like voter registration. However, these laws don’t really stop another government from communicating its grievances to Americans, especially about something as public as tariffs.

Executive Order 13848, which was issued by President Trump in 2018, after Russian interference in the 2016 election, is also meant to deal with election interference, particularly the use of online disinformation and bots. (The national emergency the order declared has been renewed every year since, by both the Trump and Biden administrations.)

According to the order, it targets actions that are “covert, fraudulent, deceptive, or unlawful.”

It is not clear how a paid ad quoting Ronald Reagan or Minister Joly explaining trade policy and the use of counter-tariffs fits this description.

An accusation doesn’t really need to be backed by evidence to be valuable. Under EO 13848, U.S. intelligence agencies have 45 days after an election to investigate and report any foreign interference, which puts the deadline around mid-December. Punitive measures for anyone found responsible for interference include asset freezes and travel restrictions.

However, for Canada, the likelier path is trade. Although the trade agreement is still active, CUSMA renegotiation talks have stalled. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer says the U.S. is “holding fast.” Section 232, which allows tariffs based on national security concerns, on things like steel, aluminum, auto parts, and lumber could still be up for consideration. Those would hurt Ontario, the province that ran the anti-tariff ad, the most.

The day after Hoekstra’s warning to Canadians made headlines, while speaking at a rally in Arizona, President Trump told the crowd that Canada will “end up being the 51st state, because that’s the only way it works.” This was a mere two weeks after he called Canada “one of the worst countries in the entire world.”



If Washington claims Canada meddled in the midterm elections, it gives itself an excuse to push even harder in trade negotiations.

President Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney in Washington, D.C. in 2025.

It is also, perhaps, why the evidence of such egregious behavior was never really the point. Referring to Canada’s public counter-tariff measures as “interference” primes the administration to craft a story after November 3rd.

For Canadians, one of the strangest parts of this is that while American officials are asserting and repeating these accusations, Americans (along with Russians) are tangled up in a Canadian vote and diverting a variety of resources to influencing it.

Influencing Alberta

Today, Albertans head to the polls to vote on ten referendum questions. The question everyone wants a solid answer to is the last one: Should Alberta stay in Canada, or start the legal process toward a binding vote on leaving?

Alberta’s referendum ballot.

That wording is awkward, but it isn’t an accident. After Quebec came within about a percentage point of voting to leave in 1995, the Supreme Court of Canada laid out formal rules for how to leave. A province cannot just unilaterally leave. If a “clear majority” votes for it on a “clear question,” the rest of the country has to negotiate. Alberta’s vote doesn’t get that far. It is a question about whether to ask the question. (For a different angle on separatism in Canada, I get into Quebec’s history in my podcast episode “Explaining Quebec to Americans.”)

Therefore, in Alberta, the result won’t be binding. (And, for the record, at the moment, voting to “remain” is way ahead in the latest polling – about 70%. But we don’t know the official result until October 29th.)



Separatism has historically been, and continues to be, one of the most divisive debates in Canada. Americans have taken note.

According to researchers at the University of Regina, these debates have become targets for foreign influence online. A team of researchers scanned thousands of websites and social media accounts for discussions of Alberta separatism. They found the separation debate has been pushed largely by Russian and American “content farms” and influencers, with hundreds of posts and articles repeating the same misleading framing through July and August.

RiseOfAlberta is the biggest Alberta Separatist account, with about four times more engagement than the next most popular account.

In an interview with Radio-Canada, Christophe Boucher, a professor of political science at the University of Calgary whose research focuses on foreign interference, categorized Alberta as “excessively vulnerable to American interference,” adding, “In my opinion, it is clear that there will be foreign interference from American actors, either from the administration directly or from actors close to the Trump administration.”

Elon Musk, the owner of X, and Republicans’ largest donor has promoted separatist movements within Canada.

If that wasn’t strange enough, a group of Alberta separatists met with State Department officials in Washington three times in late 2025. In January, a separatist organizer set up an invitation-only meeting near the Calgary airport where Republican strategists from Michigan, people who’d helped Trump win the state in 2024, talked about software that could help sway the referendum.

Jeffrey Rath, of the pro-separatist group the Alberta Prosperity Project, admits to going to Washington, explaining, “We went to Washington and we were invited to Washington to discuss the aspirations of hundreds of thousands of Albertans for a free and independent Alberta.” He added, “The Americans were very enthusiastic about meeting with us. They were very supportive.”

A senior State Department official has, in turn, confirmed Alberta separatists were there. According to the State Department, only staff attended the meetings, no senior officials were present, and no commitments were made.

Political interference is, in fact, really happening. It’s just happening in Alberta, with plenty of American help.