As Supreme Court Justices debated whether Trump’s claim that the plain text of the Constitution grants people born in America citizenship, it represents just one more episode in a shameful history of demonizing immigrants. The attitude of the Justices at oral arguments suggests that Trump is destined to lose, despite his unprecedented decision to appear in the courtroom. But the fact that the case went so far despite the plain text of the constitution, ample precedent, and the Fourteenth Amendment framers’ intent, is astonishing.

In defending Trump v Barbara, the case about the constitutionality of Trump’s Executive Order stripping birthright citizenship, Solicitor General John Sauer’s case opens with: “The ‘main object’ of the Citizenship Clause was to grant citizenship to freed slaves and their children, whose allegiance to the United States had generally been established through generations of parental domicile.”

In the oral arguments, Justice Alito went further, suggesting that illegal immigration was not a problem at the time of the Fourteenth Amendment, implying that the lack of a historical record discussing the exemption of immigrants from birthright citizenship is not a problem for Trump’s arguments. Justice Gorsuch stated that there were no immigration laws in the 1860s.

These claims are historically inaccurate.

The Fourteenth Amendment framers meant also to clarify the legal citizenship of free Black people. The under-defined citizenship of the large population of free African Americans before the Civil War had made this group vulnerable to a range of restrictionist state-level migration laws and other forms of racial discrimination. While policymakers of another era may not have thought about immigration in the same way they do today, they were clearly determined to limit the internal migration of free Black Americans, laws that the Fourteenth Amendment helped to wipe away.

In oral argument, the government and the ACLU had different interpretations of the original public meaning of the birthright citizenship clause. Even if Trump’s executive order is defeated, it provides us with an opportunity to revisit the origins of birthright citizenship. While Sauer emphasized an “intent to remain” as a key feature of citizenship, for Black Americans their ability to move around was circumscribed by state laws. Indeed, citizenship was extended to all Black Americans because their internal migration and settlement was previously restricted by state laws before their legal citizenship was clarified.

Today, Americans witness the human misery of the federal government’s ability to run mass migrant detention centers and to commit due process and equal protection violations of immigrants and citizens. The scope and scale of immigration enforcement is enabled by the US government’s control of immigration and the Department of Homeland Security’s eye popping $178 billion dollar budget. This runs contrary to an older and mostly forgotten history of when the federal government did not always control migration. My book Migration and the Origins of American Citizenship—African Americans, Native Americans, and Immigrants explores the history of migration before the federal government took over from the states in 1888. What form did state migration laws take and what was it like for the people who had to live under these regimes of control?

My research on immigrant experiences spans the colonial period until 1888, identifying the “administrative burdens” they encountered on the way. The use of these administrative burdens is also a clue about how state capacity was used. States with limited administrative capacities used burdens to create pretexts for racial profiling and harassment of politically disfavored groups. This stands in contrast to today, where the federal government is investing in massive new capacities to the same end.

Historical Colonial and State Migration Laws

The US has never been a nation with open borders, even before there was a United States. Phalanxes of laws were on the books as early as the colonial period to recruit and import scarce labor and to ban unwanted migrants (for example Quakers, Catholics, convicts). Other laws were in place to regulate the reluctant labor of European indentured servants and, later, enslaved Africans by requiring paper passes to police their movements. Colonial laws were then carried forward into the US after the founding and replicated by the states in the early republic to the late nineteenth century.

Before the control over international and interstate migration transferred to the federal level in 1888, nineteenth century restrictions on the international and internal mobility and settlement of free Black people was locally managed. Slave and free state governments had laws on the books restricting the mobility and for their ability to stay in the place of their choosing of free Black Americans. Lacking the manpower and financial resources to round up and deport the unwanted population of free Black people, both slave and free states passed laws that created administrative burdens to prevent the formation of large free Black communities.

These racially discriminatory laws were responses by state governments to the increased manumission of enslaved people in the early national period, and their rejection of the formation of large free Black communities. States legislatures claimed that free Black people were incapable of economic self-sufficiency and more prone to criminal activity. Slave states did not want a large free Black population forming that might interact with the enslaved population leading to possible insurrections.

Sub-national management of migration was the norm for a century after the US founding until as late as 1888. Why did that configuration of power last that long? There were decidedly political reasons why states wanted to keep migration policy for themselves. Colonies and then northeastern seaboard states were collecting revenue from head taxes or bonds on poor, sickly, or disabled people who they believed could not economically take care of themselves and would become burdens on their communities. Colonial era laws taxed heavily sick, disabled, or poor people. Those ancient laws were the forerunners of what US immigration law today, which contains a ban based on one’s likelihood to become “a public charge.”

Slave states loathed the idea of federal control over migration because they feared the possibility that the President and national government could deport all their enslaved property. Before the Civil War, any changes made to state laws about voluntary migration would also mean changes to slavery laws as states had regionally-specific reasons for preserving migration laws for themselves. The Supreme Court repeatedly upheld state migration laws based on the legal doctrine of state police powers, which gave states the authority to manage policy areas having to do with health, safety and morals.

In the first three decades of the nineteenth century, free African Americans’ interstate mobility became more difficult as slave and free states passed interlocking laws to restrict their internal migration and settlement. These laws were a blend of outright bans on new Black migration into the state, exile laws mandating African Americans who became free to leave the state (and not return) by a deadline or be re-enslaved, or statutes mandating compliance with administrative burdens to simply stay in a state.

Historian Samantha Seeley explains that Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin attempted “to form a bloc that would not accept African American migrants.” Some of the legal requirements for Black people to stay were grafted onto vagrancy and poor laws, whose main purpose was to prevent the legal settlement of indigent people who might drain public coffers. These laws existed at a time when there were no government safety net anti-poverty programs. The additional intent of poor and vagrancy laws, though, was to minimize formations of large free Black communities.

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“Show Me Your Papers” Laws

Administrative burdens can be racialized. One way that free and slave states alike policed free African American’s mobility was to require them to produce paper documents to prove their right of presence. The requirement of paper documentation was a way during the existence of legalized chattel slavery that white people could distinguish between free Black people and enslaved ones.

Because of the need to police and surveil all African Americans’ mobility and settlement, Black people’s liberty could be as fragile as the pieces of paper they were forced to carry. At a time when there was no xerox or digital technology, free African Americans transported around their former enslavers’ wills manumitting them, affidavits of clerks from slave jurisdictions verifying their freedom, and similar documents. Few had birth certificates. These papers could be lost, stolen, damaged, or simply disbelieved by white people with power. Most white people faced no such burdens, although poor people (of any race) were sometimes required to carry passes and faced heavier scrutiny if they moved around too much or tried to remain in a place where local authorities did not deem them to be legally settled.

Administrative Burdens to Stay in a Jurisdiction

Today we assume the legal right to enter a jurisdiction also means the right to stay there for a time. Before the Reconstruction Amendments, the right to mobility and ability to remain were two different rights—both controlled by state laws.

Slave and free states required that free African Americans go to the local clerk’s office to register themselves and bring proof of how they came to be free in order to legally remain in their jurisdictions. Other states required the payment of exorbitant fees, for example “from $500 to $100” in Virginia before 1793 to stay. Additionally, places like the District of Columbia in 1821 had a law requiring a “license” to stay in addition to producing three “respectable white inhabitants” to verify a free Black American’s financial independence.

As historian Kate Masur writes, “the nation’s internal borders were far more significant for Black people than they were for white people.”

With a crazy quilt of exile and settlement laws, many states used their limited power to restrict Black mobility and their ability to remain. Herd and Moynihan define administrative burdens as the costs that people encounter when they search for information and public services, comply with rules and requirements, and experience the stresses, loss of autonomy, or stigma that some from such encounters. Lacking the administrative capacity to deport a large free African American population or to surround the states’ borders with border patrol agents, states instead use administrative burdens to hamstring their mobility and their desire to set roots or to move around to pursue employment opportunities.

Although there is little evidence that these laws were widely enforced, they provided a pretext for racial profiling and the harassment of all Black people. James Forten, an African American man born free, wrote in Letters from a Man of Color, on a Late Bill Before the Senate of Pennsylvania in 1813 that he objected to state registration and document production requirements for Black people. He argued that such laws would provide the police and slave patrols with excuses “to apprehend any black, whether a vagrant or a man of reputable character who cannot produce a certificate that he has been registered.”

States thus used administrative burdens to make the lives of Black Americans stressful and to cast suspicion on their mere presence. Legislators’ ultimate hope was that African Americans would not remain.

It was not until the Civil War concluded and the Reconstruction Amendments were passed that immigration transitioned to the federal level and immigration laws came to be nationalized. With slavery invalidated by the Thirteenth Amendment, slave states stopped fighting with the federal government for control over international and internal migration.

The end of the Civil War also led to Supreme Court invalidations of northeastern state laws restricting poor, disabled, and sickly migrants. The decoupling of slavery from voluntary migration laws enabled the Supreme Court in a series of cases to strike down northeastern state migration state laws it had previously routinely upheld.

Northeastern states now feared that they would be overrun by people who would become economic drains and started lobbying the US government to assume control over immigration. The federalization and nationalization of immigration controls would start in 1875 and not be completed until 1888.

All the state laws restricting Black mobility and settlement were possible before the Reconstruction Amendments because all African Americans’ (including native-born ones) legal citizenship was under-defined. Although northeastern states claimed Black men as state citizens, the hierarchy between state and US citizenship was unclear.

And here we return to birthright citizenship. The Fourteenth Amendment’s birthright citizenship clause not only states unequivocally that African Americans are US citizens but as national citizens they are entitled to due process and equal protection of the laws.

The Reconstruction Amendments did not come about because of white noblesse oblige. African Americans had long fought back against racist laws that were enabled by their under-defined legal citizenship. They mounted grassroots resistance by organizing through networks of Black churches, newspapers, and conventions to challenge their oppression.

As the Reconstruction Amendments invalidated slavery and confirmed the US citizenship of Black Americans, the state-level migration restrictions were invalidated. Today, immigration controls have transferred to the federal government, with far more administrative capacity than the states ever had.

The federal assumption of immigration power has not meant more freedom. Although grassroots activism by immigrants and their supporters are underway, the challenge to overturn unjust immigration enforcement is larger given the sweep and orbit of federal power now.

Federal Control of Immigration Today

The cost of transitioning immigration controls to the federal government can be measured in profound human suffering. We know today that the Department Homeland Security has, as of February 2026, 68,289 non-citizens in detention. The Transactional Records Access Clearing House that obtains data directly from the federal government, also reports that of those in detention, 73.6% have no criminal convictions. (A violation of immigration law is civil in nature.)

More disturbing than the sheer number of people in immigration detention are the squalid conditions. Sometimes migrants are held up to a year without having the opportunity to see an Immigration Judge. This network of federal migrant detention camps have resulted thus far in 2026 in 11 deaths. In 2025, 31 deaths which was “a two decade high” died in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.

Lest US citizens believe they are immune to DHS’ dragnet; there are disturbing reports of ICE using technology called Mobile Fortify to verify people’s immigration status with facial scans. The technology, which was never authorized by Congress to be used in the interior of the US, can result in wrongful arrests.

Like free Black people before the Civil War who carried the burden of proof to demonstrate that they were not enslaved people to any white person who might ask, the burden of proof today has been borne disproportionately by US citizens and immigrants who are people of color as ICE aggressively tries to meet daily arrest quotas.

ProPublica’s investigation found at least 170 US citizens who had been assaulted and/or detained by ICE. Nicole Foy writes, “Immigration agents do have authority to detain Americans in limited circumstances. Agents can hold people whom they reasonably suspect are in the country illegally. We found more than 50 Americans who were held after agents questioned their citizenship. They were almost all Latino.”

Today we are told by the former head of the Department of Homeland Security that US citizens should be prepared to show proof of citizenship in the interior. The US has returned to a prior era as a “show me your papers” state, selectively enforced against people of color. The past is not quite past, but the form of government power has taken on new dimensions.

Dr. Anna O. Law is the Herbert Kurz Chair in Constitutional Rights at the City University of New York, Brooklyn College. She researches, writes, and teaches in US constitutional law, US immigration policy history, legal history, and American political development. She is the author of Migration and the Origins of American Citizenship—African Americans, Native Americans, and Immigrants