Can We Still Govern?

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Patricia Jaeger's avatar
Patricia Jaeger
16h

As you wrote: "They need to consider how they can design policy structures that build durable people power and deconstruct the power of the organized interests opposed to a multiracial, egalitarian democracy." I have not seen this part of the equation so well articulated previously. This is absolutely essential for all the rebuilding we'll have to do in the near future.

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