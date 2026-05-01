Can We Still Govern?

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Steve Richardson's avatar
Steve Richardson
2d

It may be time for multi-member districts, which would neuter most gerrymandering efforts and improve opportunities for proportional representation.

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Susan Marquis's avatar
Susan Marquis
2d

As always - thoughtful, clear, and highly useful. Nicely done. And now we have to continue (or begin) the hard work.

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