Can We Still Govern?

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Scott Cory's avatar
Scott Cory
21h

Karp is an outlier amongst the broligarchs in that he does have an academic background. That said, he's used it as a tool to sell Palantir and its products and services to customers that should have known better than accept Palantir's assurances of their commitment to data security and integrity.

I've engaged with Palantir and its personnel and products since 2013 as the CIO of a federal agency, and watched as other federal agencies' CIOs were engaged by, and systematically captured by, Palantir. My observation is that Palantir has *always* intended to control governments by capture and use of government data long before Karp's personal manifesto (and technofascist conversion) and Palantir's distillation and adoption of Karp's thought as a corporate rubric.

They're following a well-trod path (Oracle did the same with relational databases, business intelligence, and administrative platforms in the 90s and 00s). There's nothing unique about the practices; there is a singularly more ominous goal for Palantir. Mudde is absolutely correct in directing governments, including the US federal government, to plan to purge Palantir, its products, people, and processes from all of its programs and to plan to investigate and prosecute Palantir with great effort, diligence, accountability, and transparency.

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Steve Richardson's avatar
Steve Richardson
1d

Excellent work, Don! Your warning comes not a moment too soon. Pressure for more military spending has risen exponentially, not in response to real threats, but to pre-empt perceived challenges to our global dominance. War is being waged not because we must but because we can, and grifters are using fear to extort the necessary funding. We haven't learned much from history.

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