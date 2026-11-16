Takeaways:

In a randomized controlled experiment, we found that a text reminder encouraging applicants to come back and finish an nearly-complete but abandoned online SNAP application can increase completion rate by 26 percentage points: 27% of reminded applicants finished, about 20 times as many as the 1% of those who hadn’t yet been reminded.

Social services agencies can use existing data to estimate the potential yield of implementing a similar reminder message campaign

Nudges work better in some settings than others. They can be particularly effective when the hurdle is attention. For people who are already motivated, a simple reminder may be all they need to cross the finish line.

Papers on your desk are reminders of work to be done. Even if we have digital copies of tax documents, seeing a paper W2 can remind us to file our taxes. The shift to an increasingly digital benefits environment means that many of these cues, such as physically being at an agency office until a form is submitted, are no longer available. Shifting critical paperwork online, including benefit applications, thus has a tradeoff: It creates a digital door for the benefit system that people can enter anywhere, anytime. But their attention can also be easily diverted, causing them to miss the opportunities to receive benefits they deserve. We may need new kinds of cues to help us get across the finish line of administrative processes.

A big issue for safety net benefits is incomplete take-up by eligible recipients, which can occur for many reasons. Having examined food stamp (SNAP) application completion rates in a few states, we know that some individuals stop working on their applications well after being screened for eligibility, including nearly at the point of submission. This might happen for at least two reasons unrelated to a conscious decision to not apply: 1) they were interrupted, and 2) the legalese and various promises people must make toward the end of the application leads some to think they’ve finished. Online applications, which people can leave and return to at any time, may make both more likely.

We wanted to see if a simple reminder might help with this final hurdle. In a new open access paper in the Journal of Behavioral Public Administration, we report the results (with co-authors Zhowen Guo, Pamela Herd, Sebastian Jilke, and Don Moynihan).

In the state where we did this research, we found that over 40% of individuals who started an online application did not complete it. The reminder message was sent to individuals who had started an application but hadn’t finished it by the next day, and who had gotten far enough to capture key information about their likely eligibility and to provide their contact information. We started with a pre-post pilot study and found a 27 point increase in completions once individuals who had stopped working on their applications for a day were sent a reminder. This increase was so large that we decided it was important to run a randomized controlled experiment to ensure the results were accurate and, if so, to share those results with researchers and government officials.

In the experiment, we again tested whether simple reminder messages could help applicants return and finish their applications. Because we already had some evidence that the reminder might help, there were ethical concerns around not sending a reminder to individuals in the control group. We settled on using the timing of the message to measure its effect: the treatment group received the reminder after one day (Day 1 group), while the control group received it after five days (Day 5 group). This gave a four-day window in which only the treatment group received the reminder.

For those curious about implementing this, the message text can be quite simple. With light edits, the message we sent was:

Hi %{preferred_name}, this is [AGENCY NAME]. You’re almost done with your [SNAP] application. Come back to finish it at %{handoff_token_url}.

The reminder can be personalized with a unique link so that individuals can be brought back to the point where they left the application (after verifying their identity).

In the four days when only the Day1 group had been reminded, 27.3% of those applicants crossed the finish line, compared with 1.3% of the Day 5 group, who had not yet received a reminder. The 26-percentage-point gain is the effect of the simple reminder (n=5,978). In other words, the randomized experiment found an effect that was only one point lower than what we estimated from the observational pilot.

The reminder effect also varied across some groups.

The effect was 10.6 pp larger for Spanish-language applicants.

It was smaller for applications started on a Saturday, possibly due to more distractions and greater attention overload.

The figure below follows all 9,368 applicants in the experiment, regardless of whether they never received reminders due to the messaging schedule cutoff, which excluded applications begun after 4 pm. The x-axis shows the number of days since applicants started their online SNAP applications. The y-axis shows the cumulative completion rate, which is why the lines continue to rise over time, although the rate of increase slows after the first few days. During the four-day window we used for measurement, there was a substantial gap between the Day 1 / treatment group (light blue) and the Day 5 / control group (dark blue). Once the Day 5 group got its reminder, the two groups almost completely overlapped.

The broad lesson for those of us applying behavioral insights to improve benefit access for low-income Americans is that nudges may be uniquely effective when they help people who already intended to complete a process, but who faced an attention hurdle.

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Online benefit applications are convenient, and reduce the burdens for clients. But that strength can also be a weakness: they are easy to start but may also be easy to set aside given the other distractions on- and off-line. When administrative tasks demand more attention that people can afford to give, a natural response is to quit or simply lose track – we call this phenomenon administrative attention overload. If a task demands too much attention, we should change the task environment, or more simply, the situation, rather than ask people to hold more in their heads.

The findings also offer some much-needed nuance about the power of informational nudges. A decade ago, nudges were the dominant tool in behavioral science, and attractive to policymakers because of their low-cost and ease of implementation. In other words, they are popular not because they are the most effective at addressing root causes, but because the proposed solutions seem cost-effective. And public sector organizations are resource-constrained. Governments created their own behavioral nudge units. Over time, views of nudges became more critical, even within behavioral science. The critique was that effect sizes were small, did not always replicate, and distracted from other solutions.

Our paper does not resolve these debates, but does remind us that informational nudges remain useful in addressing attention barriers. When governments can identify likely-eligible clients who can’t quite seem to complete a digital application process, it is simple, relatively costless, and effective to encourage them to cross the finish line. That does not solve, nor detract from the importance of deeper structural problems that reduce access to benefits among eligible individuals. Nudges are clearly less likely to work where the remaining hurdles include heavy compliance costs. The lesson here is not that we should jump to nudges, but that they have their place. We can use data to identify moments in the benefits journey where a nudge, a cue, might be all that’s needed.