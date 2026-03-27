Can We Still Govern?

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Mary Aylmer's avatar
Mary Aylmer
2h

Leaving for Tromsø next week and highly recommend if you want a North of the Arctic Circle experience. It's home to Mack - the worlds northernmost brewery. I've been going for the last 5 years and have noticed the increase of "tourists" (I visit family so don't include myself in that category lol) so planning a trip outside of high season is good. Also Lofoten is a must see - such breathtaking scenery.

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John Brothers's avatar
John Brothers
2h

My wife and I took a cruise last summer. We started in Reykjavik, went up to Svalbard, over to Nordkaap (northernmost point in Norway and Europe) and then along the cost of Norway, visiting Tromsø, Narvik, Lofoten, Geiranger, and Bergen. And then we took a train from Bergen to Oslo and spent a couple of days there. I thought it was an outstanding way to experience the land of my ancestors.

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