Bergen

A while back ago I had the good fortune to visit Norway to give a talk at Bergen University.

Some takeaways: Beer in Norway is expensive. How expensive? Like imagine President Trump had bombed half of the breweries, and now we are relying on our strategic beer reserve.

I had to sell a kidney in order to damage my liver by purchasing this flight of beer at the cozy Schouskjelleren in Oslo. Totally worth it.

Oslo had a surprisingly active Octoberfest which was in full swing when I visited. This seemed a bit odd, since it was late October, by which time Octoberfest has usually wrapped up, and also, its Oslo.

I talked to some Germans in Oslo, some of whom thought it was all in good fun. One did not, asking if I’d seen the logo, which he said would be considered racist if it was any other group than Germans. And, you know, he’s not entirely wrong.

With a limited schedule my plan was to see the best of Norway in a single day. Which apparently is completely doable with a day trip called Norway in a Nutshell. This takes you between Oslo and Bergen. In theory, you can stop and do overnights along the way, but who has time for that?

I love train travel, so valued the chance to see some Norwegian countryside from the comfort of my seat, even if the weather was a little gloomy…

…and even snowy in parts.

The big plus of the Norway in a Nutshell is that you get not only some scenic train routes, you can also go Fjording, hopping off your train and directly onto a sleek electric boat.

Apparently spring is a good time to go, when these waterfalls are fed by snowmelt.

The Fjords are genuinely cool!

My trip ended in Bergen, where I strongly endorse Pingvinen (below), a gastropub where the gastro actually part actually matches the quality of the beers. Book ahead if going. A local bar that had more actual locals than college students was Folk & Røvere.

Among the souvenirs on offer are Norwegian sweaters. These are expensive (the Dale of Norway run between $200-600). Depending on your point of view, these could either be a) a treasured family heirloom, b) the most expensive gift for clothes moths you could come up with. Given I spent my life savings on a round of beers, I was forced to pass on this opportunity.

There you go: short trip, few insights! Regrets? If I had more time, I would have ventured further north up past the Arctic circle. But we always have to leave something for the next time! Comments are open, so please add your Norwegian tips.

If you made it this far, you may as well check out previous travel writing on the best train ride in the world, Ghent, Utrecht, hacks to manage Italy, the west coast of Ireland, what to do in Portland, ME, and AI-enabled beer drinking in Copenhagen.

If more people support my half-assed travel writing, I promise to stop doing my scrupulous coverage on the demise of the American empire.

Anyway, enjoy more Scandiscrolling: