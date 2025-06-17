For months, well-meaning readers, voters, and yes, even members of my own immediate family reached out and asked “Can Trump really run for a third term?" Nearly all of their communications were accompanied by a viral post or news story reporting the former president had found a legal loophole that would allow him to stay in office beyond the two-term limit. The posts all had hundreds of thousands of shares and just enough legalese to sound plausible. But as I broke down in my civics-education substack, the potential Trump third term is complete nonsense. The 22nd Amendment is clear—two elected terms, full stop.

And yet, the rumor–and Trump 2028 merch–spread like wildfire.

Welcome to American politics in the age of distrust. Where conspiracy theories travel faster than facts, and infinitely faster than corrections. Where the media is accused of lying even when it quotes sources directly. Where members of Congress are assumed to be corrupt by default. Where institutions that once grounded our political life—like the press, the courts, or even public health agencies—are viewed with suspicion or outright contempt.

We are living in a doom loop of institutional distrust. It looks like this: widespread skepticism of institutions makes us more susceptible to emotionally charged narratives. Those narratives go viral. Politicians and influencers echo them (and increasingly start them themselves), reinforcing our worst assumptions. And the more our beliefs are confirmed, the more we dismiss anyone—even experts—who tell us otherwise.

Rinse, repeat, retreat from democracy.

The worst part? This doom loop isn’t just frustrating and exhausting. It’s weakening our ability to solve problems collectively. When people don’t trust institutions, they don’t use them. When they don’t believe in elections, they stop voting. When they assume bad faith from everyone in public life, they check out of civic life altogether. It’s the understandable response that we have to ignore.

The good news? We’re not powerless. In fact, there are practical steps each of us can take to slow the spin, reclaim our agency, and slowly start to strengthen our democratic institutions.

Myth-Spotting as a Civic Skill

To me, the best, and only place, to start, is the beginning. Which means, making sure we are all approaching any solutions with a common understanding of the actual problems–not just the problems we’re told are problems.

In my new book, We Hold These ‘Truths’, I argue that one of the biggest drivers of our collective distrust is the political myths we continue to fall for—ideas that seem sensible on the surface but distort how government truly functions and mislead us about where to focus our limited time, energy, and resources if we want to make it better. The book features contributions from some of the most thoughtful people I know–from lawmakers to staffers to academics–who have worked in or studied politics about how we can live amidst political myths.

These myths often begin as oversimplifications, but over time, they fester into cynicism.

And the doom loop continues.

Consider the myths surrounding presidential power. Candidates promise sweeping action—ending wars, lowering prices, draining the swamp—immediate. This is why we have full campaigns run on “On Day 1 I Will” promises. These pledges play into our desire for fast, decisive action, especially when trust in Congress is so low. But the presidency was never designed to operate in a vacuum. When presidents try to govern unilaterally from the White House without working through Congress, they often overreach—or fail to deliver altogether. And when those lofty promises inevitably go unfulfilled, the public becomes even more disillusioned. It's just another politician making promises they can't keep. Cynicism increases, trust erodes further, and the doom loop speeds up.

Another classic myth: that the Founders got everything right. This one is particularly tricky because it flatters our national pride while discouraging reform. But as I explore in the first chapter, the Founders themselves didn’t see the Constitution as perfect. They knew it was too vague in many places, and outright punted on several issues they knew would tank the entire endeavor if they refused to leave without compromises They admitted as much outright in their feather quilled letters. This is why they baked revision into the very framework of our democracy through the amendment process. Treating their decisions as untouchable dogma shuts down the kinds of conversations they expected us to have.

Then there’s the fantasy that term limits will fix Congress. It's an appealing solution to the distrust so many Americans feel toward lawmakers. But term limits don’t magically produce better representatives. They produce less experienced ones. And when lawmakers don’t know the ropes, guess who ends up with more influence? Lobbyists, unelected staffers, and entrenched bureaucrats. We trade one set of power dynamics for another—usually with fewer checks and less transparency—and do nothing to solve the very real problem of polarization.

Pause Before You Rage

Distrust thrives on speed. Institutions move slowly. That’s by design. We love checks and balances until they check us from getting what we want. But in an age of instant outrage, that slowness gets mistaken for incompetence—or worse, conspiracy.

So how do we combat the well-earned distrust? Perhaps with something as simple as taking a breath. Research shows that even a momentary pause before reacting can make us more thoughtful and less reactive. I call it the Civic Pause.

Before reposting that spicy quote or damning stat, take three seconds. Ask yourself: Is this from a trustworthy source? Is it something I’d be comfortable defending in person? Is it too good (or too infuriating) to be true?

The pause isn’t about silencing yourself. It’s about choosing integrity over impulsivity—and helping rebuild trust in our shared public square.

We Can’t Rebuild Trust With Facts Alone

Let me be blunt: no amount of fact-checking alone will rebuild our trust in politics or institutions. What we need is civic resilience—the ability to hold two truths at once: Our institutions are flawed. And we need them anyway.

Rebuilding trust requires something deeper: emotional, media, and for the love of all that is holy, civic literacy. We also need a shot of historical humility, and a willingness to see government not as a vending machine for our preferred outcomes, but as a complicated, human institution that reflects our messy disagreements.

The contributors to my book—ranging from Lilliana Mason to Steve Vladeck, Alyssa Farah Griffin to Jane McManus and Bill Pascrell—make clear: we can’t fix what we refuse to understand. And we certainly can’t improve institutions we’ve already given up on.

We must resist the temptation of easy villains and magic fixes. Our problems are real, but so are the opportunities for progress—if we’re willing to face them honestly.

What You Can Do Today

Want to help? Here’s your starter kit:

Spot the Myth: When someone says something like "Both parties are the same" or "The Courts have become too political" push back—gently, but firmly. Ask them to unpack it. Maybe suggest a better question: What are the limits of presidential power, and how can we strengthen them? Insert another shameless book plug here. Up Your Civics Knowledge: it’s hard to have helpful convos if we’re not sure of the basics. Subscribe to ‘Crash Course’ to get your once-per-week dose of civics knowledge. Model the Pause: Be the person who takes a breath before reacting. Others will notice. When you choose curiosity over outrage, you change the temperature in the room. Change the Conversation: Shift the goal of any political discussions from convincing to understanding. Don’t ask any questions with the hope of getting a specific answer. Don’t start sentences with ‘I’ or ‘My.’ Make it about the other person in a genuine effort to understand how they see the world. And if you respond to any attack–and there will be attacks–with an auto ‘what about-ism’ you have to do 10 pushups!

This moment feels bleak, I know. But despair is a choice. And disengagement is its partner.

Our democracy isn’t dying because of one bad actor or one bad policy. These things are consequences, not causes. Trust is eroding because too many of us have stopped believing that our actions matter. But they do.

The first step to surviving this age of distrust isn’t unplugging. It’s relearning how to plug in—with our eyes open and our minds engaged. We don’t have to agree on every issue, but we do have to agree that facts matter, that civic participation matters, and that democracy is worth the work.

So take a breath. Spot the myth. Change the conversation.

Let’s get to work.

Dr. Casey Burgat is a former congressional staffer turned political science professor at George Washington University's Graduate School of Political Management. Casey is an expert on legislative affairs, particularly the workings of Congress. He is also the creator of the Substack newsletter 'Crash Course with Casey Burgat' and the host of the popular podcast 'Mastering the Room.'