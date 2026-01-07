Can We Still Govern?

Scott Cory
14h

This is a great observation. That social platforms were allowed to grow and operate without effective legislation and regulation all but guaranteed that at some point elected officials and policy makers would attempt to use them to govern, with predictably bad effect.

One small but important part of restoration of civil society and government will be putting social media into an enforceable legal and regulatory framework, and ensuring consequences for their misuse by governments, private sector and non-governmental organizations, and individuals.

Ferbie (Freddie Baudat)
15h

Interesting that when I went to restack this post, I chose your “cooked the brains” line over the one where you simply state what your aim is in writing this piece. (I need more exercise and less screen time! 😉)

