Can We Still Govern?

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sasha the Bureaucat's avatar
Sasha the Bureaucat
10h

Submitted comment mbk-vpg7-q5nn in opposition, based on writing and research I did as a student:

The proposed creation of a new schedule for federal hiring, Schedule Policy/Career (or Schedule PC), is the wrong decision, and will only exacerbate problems in federal hiring and the management of federal agencies.

Schedule PC mirrors in many ways Schedule F, the short-lived new schedule of federal employees created at the end of President Trump's first term. Hiring for Schedule F positions would not have required a competitive examination or be required to follow veterans’ preference, and employees who occupied Schedule F positions would not be able to appeal a removal to the Merit Systems Protection Board or a collective bargaining unit (GAO, 2022).

But Schedule F was quickly repealed. Why?

Several of the stakeholders which GAO spoke to said that Schedule F could make recruitment of federal employees more difficult, as potential applicants might be leery of taking a Schedule F position if they believed they could be removed after a change in administration or for other political reasons. This is in line with the theory advanced by Gailmard and Patty (2013), that civil servants are incentivized to build expertise when tenure provides them the stability to make such an investment--and disincentivized when there is a much greater risk of being removed without adequate cause. When civil service protections were similarly weakened in the 1980s and 90s, "experienced career professionals left the agency and it was hard to replace them [or] recruit bright young people to work in the agency” (Lewis, 2008).

Meta-analysis of the effect of meritocratic civil services--i.e. civil services with the robust competitive hiring practices and protection from political dismissals that Schedule PC would weaken--found that these practices are broadly associated with stronger government performance and lower corruption. With an eye towards a potential future reissuing of the executive order, the authors concluded that "converting career employees to Schedule F and removing their civil service protections is likely to degrade government performance” (Oliveira et al, 2023).

Unfortunately, Schedule PC corrects few if any of Schedule F's flaws. By anecdotally claiming an inability to fire poor performers, it will disincentivize hiring, drive away current agency expertise, and lead to greater corruption and turnover.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
CarolAinDC's avatar
CarolAinDC
11h

Just submitted comment mbk-ty50-n62x in OPPOSITION to the rule change. Sad commentary on our times - I had a moment of unease wondering the required personal identification could be used - but submitted anyway. We must be joyful and brave to support our country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Moynihan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture