It is fair to say that Pete Hegseth did not get to where he is today by reading, or considering all sides of a topic. He shoots from the hip. He calls it like it is. He posts war plans on group chats. He is Secretary of Defense because he is good at emoting, on TV, with great certainty and without the bother of any complexity. These are also the qualities, of course, of the man who appointed him.

These are not alas, the qualities, of a leader for a complex an uncertain environment. An acknowledgment of complexity is at odds with a Manichean view of the world, which sees all in black and white, good and bad. Our military are warriors and so Hegseth has eliminated the unit that focuses on civilian harm of military actions. Our military must be based on merit so Hegseth has replaced more qualified Black military leaders with less qualified White ones, while relying on his wife and hiring his podcaster brother to help manage his responsibilities.

Pete Hegseth and his wife, Jennifer Hegseth, on Capitol Hill during his confirmation process for defense secretary. Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Zuma Press

Hegseth has also been on a project to erase US military history, by downplaying anyone who is not a White male from DOD webpages.

It does not stop there. Hegseth also wants to remove any mention of diversity on military campuses. For example, the actress Julianne Moore was surprised to find that her semi-autographical kids book about how being a redhead with freckles made her different was now banned from schools on DOD campuses. She said:

It is a book I wrote for my children and for other kids to remind them that we all struggle, but are united by our humanity and our community. I am particularly stunned because I am a proud graduate of Frankfurt American High School a #DOD school that once operated in Frankfurt, Germany.

Moore’s book was removed as part of a broader purge of what was defined as DEI material on K-12 institutions run by the military. This led to the extremely unusual sight of a Secretary of Defense being booed and heckled by military families when he visited a DOD base in Germany. Students got up and walked out from his address. The 13-year old who organized the walkout pointed to the elimination of diversity-related events as their motivation.

Share

The DOD teaches more students than public school systems in big cities, such as Boston or Seattle. So its a big deal that their curriculum is being rewritten by political ideologues. But Hegseth is not content to stop there. Despite the fact that Hegesth was operating under an executive order about DEI in K-12 schools, he has now expanded the ban to higher education institutions in the US military.

Hegseth has ordered the Nimitz Library at the US Naval Academy to remove any books related to DEI. The military academies had assumed that the order about K-12 did not apply to them. They probably thought “Oh, that says K-12 schooling and we teach grown-ups.”

This was a mistake. Because, according to Secretary Hegseth, those future military officers are, in fact, children and must be treated as such. These children wearing uniforms, managing Naval carriers, flying multi-million dollar weaponry, leading other members of the military, will no longer be allowed to read books that might upset or challenge their unformed minds.

Already, 900 books have been identified for removal. This includes such challenging texts as “The Autobiography of Martin Luther King Jr.,” “Einstein on Race and Racism,” and a Jackie Robinson biography.

Holy shit! The DOD only just removed a Jackie Robinson webpage honoring his time in the military, and then reversed course when enough people got upset. But now his biography is deemed too DEI for military officers to read.

One useful thing to know about Robinson is that in addition to being a military veteran, and a boundary-breaking baseball great, he was also a Republican. He was one of many Black Americans who still saw the Republican Party as the party of Lincoln. His middle name was Roosevelt, after Teddy Roosevelt. Robinson supported Richard Nixon in 1960, but not in 1968. What happened? He went to the 1964 Republican as a delegate for Nelson Rockefeller, but was dismayed by the overt racist messaging of Goldwater supporters to the point that he felt he had “a better understanding of how it must have felt to be a Jew in Hitler's Germany.”

Getty Images

It is not as if the experience of Jackie Robinson is a required part of curriculum. We are talking about what books are in the library, and using the time of military officials to remove books deemed unacceptable to the new regime.

This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

All of this is grotesquely infantilizing of our military officers. As a Professor, I have had the pleasure of teaching dozens of military officers in my classes over the years. When I was a professor Georgetown, my favorite class was one where about about half of the students were military officers. I did not have many preconceptions about what they would be like as students, but I was genuinely surprised about their dedication to excellence. They did the reading, achieved every task asked of them, worked incredibly well with others, were curious and engaging. They represented a genuine cross-section of American life, and brought extraordinary experiences to the classroom. Back in 2022, I wrote about these classes:

For example, last summer I had a class that included both a lot of military officers and a lot of first-generation minority students. They generated an incredibly rich discourse, about the role of US power, and issues related to race and tolerance. They not just heard views they would not normally hear from peers, but actually listened. The discussion got better as the class went on, and students trusted each other more. Good discourse comes from a mutual place of trust rather than antagonism. You trust that you can say something boneheaded and that people will not hate you for it. We can ask students to do this anyway, but it can’t be forced. To some degree, trust must be earned.

I recall one left-leaning Georgetown student talking about how much their faith in the military had increased because of sharing a classroom with those officers. I felt the same!

So I have enough knowledge to feel anger at how Hegseth is talking down to these military officers, telling them that they are incapable of taking on the ideas of MLK Jr. In one of those classes I taught, one officer noted the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley spoke about the need to understand multiple perspectives amidst the push to remove scholarship related to race. Milley said:

I’ve read Mao Zedong. I’ve read Karl Marx. I’ve read Lenin. That doesn’t make me a communist. So what is wrong with understanding, having some situational understanding about the country for which we are here to defend?

Milley’s thinking, of course, is now out of style. His portrait has been removed from the Pentagon. The idea that military officers should be widely-read and thoughtful is also out of fashion. Such strengths are now perceived as weakness by those incapable of knowing the difference.