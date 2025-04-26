Can We Still Govern?

I'm in total agreement with the argument discussed here. I've always been frustrated that US society supports and celebrates sports to such an extent that it becomes similar to a religion for some, while at the same time ignoring or complaining about science. I have no issue with sports, per se, many people enjoy participating and watching them. I am disheartened by the lack of similar support for other pursuits, beginning in grade school, including musical, artistic, literary, scientific and other non-sport skills of students. Yes, these things do have their moments in schools (concerts, performances, science fairs), but not near to the extent of sports. I've also noticed that no Republican is advocating that grants be given to research whether or not the earth is flat, whether a turtle holds up the earth, whether the earth was formed in six days, or whether humans and dinosaurs inhabited the earth in the same time period. Of course, I'd be horrified if these were financially supported, although RFJ, Jr is wasting taxpayer dollars ignoring the research that's been done on autism and supplying taxpayer dollars to quacks. The cancelling of legitimate, necessary research on mis/disinformation is being done to silence all critics because you can't have an autocracy if people are skeptical thinkers.

People who do not believe that there are any incontrovertible truths that we can know are never going to appreciate misinformation research. Especially if they need to hang on for dear life to "truths" that can be refuted. Science -- knowledge -- doesn't work in that context. And, like all of us, they don't like being subjects of bemused inquiry. Sigh.

