J. Butler
19h

Riddle me this: Red state Nebraska voters see their local rural hospital close, but they don't blame Trump. They'll have to drive 40 miles for routine blood work, but they don't blame Trump. Some even believe Trump will 'fix' things for them.

Why do I think this also is true in Speaker Mike Johnson's district in Louisiana?

Per Washington Post story: https://www.msn.com/en-us/politics/government/a-clinic-blames-its-closing-on-trump-s-medicaid-cuts-patients-don-t-buy-it/ar-AA1IvlMa

Patricia Jaeger
1d

It's become obvious that Republicans don't want to help people, and don't believe it's their job in government to do so. Republicans do seem to believe that the worst effects of their handiwork won't be felt until after the 2026 midterms. They believe that people who will be hit the hardest are stupid. They can't understand that even people who aren't directly impacted understand the harm and will work to expose it. They can't even understand that healthcare professionals and facilities must plan one or more years into the future and will take action today for when these changes go into effect. The only solution is to vote every Republican out of of office and pass legislation to change these outcomes.

