The debate over the newly empowered Democratic agenda has begun, with pundits (and professors!) pitching to-do lists, ranging from impeachments and investigations to ending tariffs and reversing the Medicaid cuts that will set off a “nuclear bomb” in the health care system.

Flying under the radar is a slow-moving disaster that is leaving millions of Americans, including children, hungry. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides food assistance for 1 in 5 children, has been bleeding beneficiaries since the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) in July of 2025.

The OBBBA is best understood as a massive tax cut paid for by cutting programs like SNAP and Medicaid by making it harder for eligible people to keep their benefits. Rather than declaring lots of claimants ineligible, OBBBA weaponized an obscure program performance metric – the SNAP error rate – to purge eligible people from the program under the guise of fraud reduction. So let’s defuse that weaponization.

There are over 5.5 million fewer people on SNAP than there were just a year ago–and the pace of benefit loss is expected to escalate. Democrats need to move quickly before the damage gets even worse. Perhaps surprisingly, their Republican colleagues may be willing to work with them, having already indicated an openness to delaying the policy changes driving the mass exodus from the program.

With new majorities in the House and Senate, Congress could roll back the changes, or alternatively, redefine how the federal government evaluates program integrity.

The Scale of the Benefit Loss is Terrifying

Since July of 2025, there has been a 13 percent reduction in SNAP enrollment, with extreme cases, like in Arizona, where benefit enrollment has been cut by over 50 percent. There is little evidence that this is slowing down. Notably, the Congressional Budget Office had estimated that by the end of 2026 there would be 2.8 million fewer people on the program. As of July 2026, there were already 5.5 million fewer people on the program. Overall SNAP spending reductions are twice as high as what CBO had predicted.

There’s also evidence that people are suffering. Food banks around the country are documenting a rapid rise in need over the past year, and it’s projected to get even worse in the coming year. The CEO of a food bank that helps people across Appalachia explained it this way: “It’s like the pandemic on steroids without funds. I don’t believe the government needs to provide everything, but if you’re going to ask us to, please help.”

This isn’t just an anecdote. A recent survey of 48 of the largest food banks across 35 states and Washington DC showed that 75 percent of them faced increasing demand. At the same time, the federal government was providing less support. For example, the Good Shepherd Food Bank in Maine received 9 million pounds of supplies from the USDA, a cut from 13 million in previous years. Food banks, like the rest of us, are also facing rapidly escalating prices given increasing costs to buy and transport food.

What’s Going On?

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins claims that SNAP coverage loss reflects a better economy and reduction in fraud, arguing that “people just don’t need food stamps.” In fact, it’s becoming clear that many, if not most, beneficiaries losing SNAP are likely still eligible.

It’s not about eligibility changes. Changes in eligibility are largely not driving SNAP cuts. It is true that OBBBA included eligibility changes, specifically expanded work requirements and blocks for immigrants, but the reduction in rolls preceded the implementation of those new rules. In early 2026, states increased the requirement from ages 18-54 to now cover ages 18-64, and cut some exemptions from those work requirements. But before January of 2026, roughly 9 percent of people had already lost benefits, including Arizona, which had a nearly 50 percent reduction. It’s also important to note that SNAP work requirements have not increased employment; they’ve largely led to administrative burdens that lead eligible people to be kicked off the program.

It’s not the economy. If it’s not the work requirements, maybe the economy got better? That’s not it either. Historically, SNAP caseloads rise and fall largely due to significant changes in economic conditions. But the unemployment rate has remained stagnant since the passage of the OBBBA. Moreover, real average hourly wages have actually declined slightly. The underlying data about why people are losing benefits doesn’t support that either. As the Georgetown Center for Children and Families reported, Louisiana, where SNAP enrollment has fallen by over 20 percent, is reporting that only 5 percent of its case closures are due to increases in income.

It’s not about fixing ‘fraud and abuse.’ The Trump administration claims these changes are reducing fraud and abuse, providing a thin veil of legitimacy for devastating cuts. The reality, however, is that these changes aren’t improving program integrity.

Republicans included a provision within OBBBA to charge states between 5 and 15 percent of their overall SNAP spending for errors in their administration of the program. States can’t afford to pay the billions in penalties that will accrue if they don’t reduce their error rates. The result is that states are panicking, adding a wide array of new documentation requirements and additional reviews that are proving to be insurmountable obstacles for eligible applicants. This will get even worse when the penalties actually kick in in October 2027. Some states are even threatening to drop the program altogether.

Arizona is the canary in the coal mine. They moved quickly to try to reduce their error rate – that is, the percentage of SNAP benefits erroneously paid – largely by adding a wide array of new documentation and procedural requirements. Not only did this become challenging for applicants, such as requiring unhoused individuals to document panhandling income, the bureaucracy itself became overwhelmed by the new rules and requirements.

Both applicants and those needing to renew their benefits couldn’t get anyone in the state to answer their questions when needing to respond to a request for more information. After not being able to get anyone on the phone, people would show up at a SNAP office, and be met with 5-hour wait times. Notices would arrive demanding new documentation with a deadline that preceded the postmark on the envelope. The bureaucracy seized up under the new demands.

There are two other reasons not to believe the Trump administration’s claims that they are focused on reducing fraud via the error rates.

First, even as states face radically increased administrative costs because of federal requirements, the administrative budgets from the federal government have been cut by over 30 percent. If the goal was to reduce error, cutting administrative budgets undermines states’ ability to do so. Moreover, to reduce the largest source of fraud, the Department of Agriculture just issued a rule that will require states to add security chips to EBT cards, but is not providing states any resources to do it. Again, more demands, less resources. Finally, SNAP has become more complicated, and expensive, to administer because of expanded work requirements also included in OBBBA.

Second, SNAP error rates aren’t what you think. They’re not fraud – which remains relatively rare. The eligibility requirements and the benefit formula are so complicated it’s basically impossible for states to calculate the benefit perfectly. And the error rate includes cases where the benefit is accurate, but paperwork was missing. Ultimately, mistakes are normal, and also prevalent in the private sector. Employer payroll error is estimated to be around 20 percent. The average SNAP overpayment error rate is ~9 percent, which includes cases where people were not actually overpaid.

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What Should Congress Do?

Congress needs to act quickly to ensure the situation doesn’t become even more dire. Republicans in Congress, facing pressure from constituents, have been open to addressing the problem. The Republican Chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, John Boozman, R-Ark., offered to delay the cost share by a year, but Democrats pushed back wanting a two-year delay.

With incoming Democratic majorities, it’s time to go back to the table. The reality is that the current error rate was not designed to assess program integrity, or even how much money states were losing because of mistakes.

One analysis shows that what states end up paying from year to year will be effectively random, and will fluctuate wildly, because of underlying random error in how that rate is calculated. It also doesn’t capture the error that results from people eligible for the program who never receive benefits because of mistakes and burdens generated by cumbersome eligibility and renewal processes. Governments simply should not be using it as a basis to cut spending.

So what to do to deweaponize SNAP error rates? Here are three options:

Restore administrative funding: If we want states to ensure program integrity, the first step is to ensure states have the proper administrative capacity to do it. Congress should restore full funding support for SNAP administrative costs.

Disconnect financial penalties from the SNAP error rate: The federal government currently pays for all SNAP benefits. The error rate should no longer be used to shift some of those costs to states.

Change the SNAP error rate formula: While eliminating error rate financial penalties is the best outcome, another option is to legislatively adjust how the error rate is calculated in a way that would effectively de-fang it. The current error rate process is, ironically, so prone to error as to be unreliable. At a minimum, forcing states to pay more because they’ve made paperwork mistakes is nonsensical. To reduce incentives for states to limit access, the error rate could include errors that are exclusionary, such as erroneously terminating benefits or denying eligibility.

Rather than relying on transparent changes to eligibility, the OBBBA leveraged opaque bureaucratic rules and procedures – like SNAP error rates – to induce massive and indiscriminate benefit cuts. It is absolutely the case that when the OBBBA was passed some members of Congress didn’t know (or didn’t want to know) the contents and consequences of the bill. Now that the SNAP disaster is unfolding, ignorance can no longer be an excuse. Real fixes exist that will protect millions of Americans worried about putting food on their tables.