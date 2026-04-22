As news erupted across the country on December 4, 2024 that the UnitedHealthcare C.E.O. was killed in New York City, alongside rightful condemnations of violence was an outpouring of frustration with delays and denials of coverage, predominantly at the hands of private health insurers.

To casual observers of the American health care system, it might seem puzzling that in the world’s wealthiest nation, there would be such widespread grievances about barriers to prescribed medical care. But to many Americans – especially those with chronic medical challenges – this only scratched the surface of health care burdens and the intensely political processes driving these barriers.

Every day across America, people learn that they cannot pick up prescribed medication or schedule a test or procedure because their insurer has not provided prior authorization, or required pre-approval for prescribed care.

In prior authorization’s nascency in the 1960s, it was quite narrowly circumscribed, such as requiring physicians to certify the necessity of a continued hospitalization. As health care inflation and soaring Medicare costs intensified cost containment pressures, America expanded its reliance on managed care. With it came new incentives: coverage decisions were made not simply by prescribing physicians (who in fee-for-service arrangements had some degree of perverse incentives to overprescribe), but by entities with fiduciary responsibilities to shareholders and obligations to contain costs and maximize profits.

Utilization guardrails proliferated, ostensibly to mitigate waste. What began as certification of hospital lengths of stay expanded to prior authorization for costly drugs (and even some less costly ones), high-tech imaging, and many surgeries and procedures. What may have begun as an effort to curb overprescribing has resulted in the delay and denial of medically necessary care, along with the imposition of burdensome processes to reverse them. That is the story I tell in my new book, Coverage Denied: How Health Insurers Drive Inequality in the United States, drawing on interviews, a nationwide survey, and administrative data.

The Prevalence of Coverage Denials

Because health insurance is fragmented across public and private payers, precise denial rates are difficult to determine and consequently, most analyses focus on slices of the market. For example, KFF finds that roughly 1 in 5 claims are denied each year by Affordable Care Act marketplace plans, though KFF’s analysis of prior authorization denials by Medicare Advantage plans revealed a lower denial rate of just under 8 percent. And Optum found through analysis of hundreds of millions of claims that the denial rate has increased from 9 percent in 2016 to 12 percent in 2023.

Surveying 1,340 patients nationwide, I found that 36 percent of survey respondents experienced at least one, typically more than one, coverage denial. These denials were for wide-ranging care, from prescription drugs to behavioral health to imaging to surgeries, highlighting the breadth of this practice in modern health care delivery.

Denials can occur pre-treatment (through denial of prior authorization) or post-treatment (a claim denial). Both are destabilizing for the patient and burdensome to rectify, but their effects are felt quite differently: prior authorization can keep care out of reach, while claim denials can jeopardize financial security and drive medical debt. While I do not observe pronounced disparities in susceptibility to being denied in the first place, the administrative and financial burdens of denial fall inequitably, with patients from marginalized backgrounds bearing the brunt of this managed care tool.

The Complexity of the American Health Care System

“Nobody knew health care could be so complicated” understandably elicited derision in a nation whose health care system is defined by complexity, fragmentation, and opacity that all too often strains the capacity of patients and providers alike. Public and private health insurance intertwined through delegated governance, and each insurer maintains its own (and annually changing) formulary and coverage rules, creating prescribing confusion and discontinuities when patients switch plans.

Consequently, all too often, physicians are left prescribing in a “black box,” unsure whether a treatment will be covered, require prior authorization, or be placed on a high cost-sharing tier. While some electronic medical record systems provide real-time information, access is uneven and inconsistencies across insurers reduce the extent to which the information yielded is actionable.

When opacity prevails, coverage barriers follow. And while initial denials are not the final word, what unfurls next is layered administrative burden on patients and physicians alike, contributing to health care rationing by inconvenience.

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Navigating Red Tape in Modern Medicine

The American health care system’s complexity, combined with Americans’ low health insurance literacy, can be a recipe for disaster, producing widespread confusion and consternation as well as delayed or foregone care, not to mention distrust of the health care industry. Frequent denials and cumbersome appeal processes exemplify administrative burden, or the learning, compliance, and psychological costs that combine to make the experience of policy feel onerous.

Denials of coverage can generally be appealed, but at a cost to both patients and physicians. Patients face a number of informational disadvantages that can help explain why KFF reports such low rates of patient appeals in the setting of marketplace plans’ claim denials (only less than 1 percent of which are appealed!) and in the setting of Medicare Advantage prior authorizations (only 11.5 percent of which are appealed).

Patients must know they can appeal, believe it is worthwhile, and understand how to appeal. This information may at first blush seem quite simple, but in practice, it is anything but. And it makes it all the more troubling that an anonymous claims reviewer for Elevance observed, “We’re told denying things is okay because people can appeal.”

Surveying 1,340 U.S. patients, I found that the two most common reasons for not appealing were lack of awareness that appealing was an option and the belief that they would not win. While health insurers must notify patients about the right to appeal, there can be knowledge gaps between patients and their insurers when information is conveyed in fine print or at a very high reading level relative to the average American. For example, while the average American adult reads at around an eighth grade level, ChatGPT estimated that UnitedHealthcare of Arizona’s 13-page appeal process information packet was written at the 13th grade level, raising the odds that patients – especially those from marginalized backgrounds – may fall through the cracks and lose access to health care.

Doubting one’s ability to win is understandable when imagining the difficulty of an ordinary individual challenging the determination of an insurance giant armed with substantial experience and legal counsel (conjuring arguments illuminated in Marc Galanter’s seminal 1974 analysis of why the “haves” come out ahead of “one-shotter” plaintiffs). What’s more, when asked to estimate the proportion of health insurance appeals that are successful, most survey respondents estimated a rate under 20 percent, when in truth, it’s around a coin flip, with various estimates between 40 percent and 60 percent.

Even once overcoming the informational burdens, the layered process can be onerous on a good day, and patients are rarely having their best day when navigating these insurance processes. What’s more, physicians themselves are mired in burden or must maintain substantial staffing support to offset these burdens (though there are obvious inequities in access to this means for shifting burden).

The physician may need to dedicate some clinic time to play phone tag with the patient’s insurer to engage in a “peer to peer” review of the prescribed care, though the insurer-employed physician is rarely in the appropriate specialty. When this does not result in a reversal of the denial, there is a formal appeal process within the insurer, which may require the submission of additional documentation, some of which may have already been submitted. Ensuing requests for additional documentation may be highly time-sensitive, potentially producing denials due to lack of timely response.

One physician interviewee reflected:

It’s frustrating because you know you’re going to win in the end. You know the criteria. You know the patient qualifies for it. Yet you’re battling week after week, delay after delay for what you know they qualify for because you know the policy.

Patients may need to coordinate among their physician’s office, their insurer, and potentially a specialty pharmacy. They may need to be on hold during the middle of the day, competing with other responsibilities. Patient interviewees spoke of the desperation with which they talked with their insurer, submitted documentation, and took note of every conversation and reference number, even while lying in a hospital bed as one patient, Samantha did amid her protracted battle for a lifesaving bone marrow transplant. Reflecting on this experience, she said:

I learned from an early age, if you want to live, you have to be able to fight these battles. You have to have a level of literacy that is master’s degree or higher in public health or a legal background in order to navigate this. You have to get creative and look for back doors.”

It is little wonder why I find that less affluent patients are less likely than their counterparts to appeal at all, and why marginalized and sicker patients are less likely to prevail in this endeavor. So, while coverage barriers themselves are a widespread American experience, like so many other facets of burden, their effects are felt inequitably, leaving far too many behind, entangled in the red tape of modern medicine as marginalized patients also become more likely to delay or forego medical care (often, though not always with adverse health consequences) and to delay non-medical purchasing to accommodate these unexpected insurance barriers.

Thus, amid America’s successive political choices to increase reliance on managed care, risk has been shifted from health insurers to patients (as well as their physicians) in ways that profoundly shape health and financial security, and that widen existing inequities.

Where We Go from Here

When one patient interviewee recounted her trials navigating access to a life-saving bone marrow transplant, she observed that she had to be her own lawyer multiple times a day and asked, “How is someone’s grandmother supposed to do this? How is someone with four children supposed to navigate this? The deck is stacked against you at every single turn.”

So, where do we go from here?

California has led the charge in working to strengthen oversight of health insurers’ use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools with which to process claims and prior authorizations, restoring human oversight before the issuance of denials. Enforcement of plain language health insurance communication could reduce knowledge gaps, especially among non-native English speakers and those with lower educational attainment.

Some states have sought to pare back prior authorization requirements for those with sufficiently low reversal rates of their prescribing decisionmaking, though these policies are administered at a granular level and thus may not deliver on their promise.

Massachusetts is working toward streamlining and reducing reliance on prior authorization processes across many areas of medicine including primary care. However, any state insurance reforms will be confined to state-regulated health plans due to the constraints of Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) preemption of laws that “relate to” the self-insured health plans in which roughly 100 million Americans are enrolled. Thus, national reform is necessary to comprehensively improve health care access, though federal policies currently tilt toward expanding prior authorization.

If the public outrage in full view in December 2024 revealed anything, it is that experiences of health insurance barriers are anything but aberrations. Rather, they are symptomatic of America’s policy choices to house health insurance delivery in the hands of actors mindful of cost containment and profit maximization, and too often place paperwork between patients and their prescribed care. In Coverage Denied, I show how we arrived at this moment, who gets left behind, and what is required to achieve a health care system in which access to care does not depend on one’s stamina in overcoming red tape.

Miranda Yaver is an Assistant Professor of Health Policy and Management at the University of Pittsburgh, where she holds additional appointments in Political Science and the School of Public and International Affairs.