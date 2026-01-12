Can We Still Govern?

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia Jaeger's avatar
Patricia Jaeger
21m

Well-written and appears to lead to the realization that the next administration, and Congress, need to clean up these statutes as well as enforce the regulations and ethical requirements. The to-do list for the next administration is very long.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Moynihan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture