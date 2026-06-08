Can We Still Govern?

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Patricia Jaeger's avatar
Patricia Jaeger
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An individual is assumed to be innocent until proven guilty when it comes to criminal cases. It's been acknowledged that it's better to free a guilty person than to incarcerate an innocent person. However, when it comes to the safety net, it appears (especially now with Republicans in charge) that individuals are assumed to be lazy and looking to "take" funds for living, food, childcare and health expenses. Administrative burdens are getting worse in an era of increased databases and software. The terms waste, fraud and inefficiency are being thrown about when they mean "don't give any money to low-income people". This summary shows that it doesn't have to be that way when people work to make things easier and faster for people who need help.

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