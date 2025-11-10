Can We Still Govern?

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
janinsanfran's avatar
janinsanfran
14h

Truly enlightening re how these systems go wrong. Thanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Patricia Jaeger's avatar
Patricia Jaeger
6h

Excellent discussion of what goes wrong and how to help to correct it. As a retired academic and Associate Dean of a business school, I experienced many, many instances when users, IT, and vendors did not communicate, and problems were only solved once everyone got in the same room, egos were set aside and blame was not important, and hashed out the problems. Bravo to the US Digital Service team and, once again, a bunch of DOGE know-nothings destroyed something that worked really well. It also demonstrates that Republicans (and sometimes Democrats) do not understand how these systems work and make no effort to learn about them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Don Moynihan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture