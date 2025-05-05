Can We Still Govern?

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Henry Bachofer's avatar
Henry Bachofer
5hEdited

Good information on the fuzzy distinction between "government" and "private" employment. Government funds 50% of hospital care, 55% of nursing facility care, 63% of 'other health, personal, and residential' care, and 71% of home health care—although 'only' 43% of physician services. Much of this care is provided by for-profit and investor owned corporations (not just not-for-profit providers). Contractors, not federal/government employees, administer these programs. More than one out of every ten jobs in the U.S. is in medical/health care. The government jobs that have figured so prominently in the DOGE narrative aren't where the money is — although eliminating these jobs is likely to increase "fraud, waste, and abuse" in government-funded medical care not reduce it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David E Lewis's avatar
David E Lewis
7h

Thanks for sharing this.

It seems so absurd, 25 years into what should be thought of as the hyper-connected Century, to be surprised at the effects on frailties in those networks.

Electricity grids are such useful real world examples of such.

For more than a month now I've felt like I'm in an out of control car about to hit a brick wall. You know that feeling, right? Your muscles clench and you know it's going to happen.

Not sure a propaganda director assuring me the car will be just fine if I only buy 2 more expensive dolls rather than the planned, cheaper 30, will make the crash hurt less.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Don Moynihan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture