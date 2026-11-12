Can We Still Govern?

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Patricia Jaeger's avatar
Patricia Jaeger
1d

Thoughtful, well-written discussion with many salient conclusions. I'm a retired academic and associate dean of a medium-sized business school within a university with seven different schools and colleges. I found that part of the problem in this area is that those who make the decisions to purchase and implement software platforms rarely discuss these products (what they can and cannot do, and how) with the ultimate users. What may seem sufficient to administrators is insufficient for faculty, student and admin users. Even obvious problems are frequently not discovered until after the purchase and during implementation because decision-makers didn't know to ask. When a new faculty and staff hiring platform was purchased and implemented the university held sessions to explain how to use it. I had figured out how to use it via trial and error, but I went to one session. At the appropriate point in the session, when asked to click on a button, I asked the presenter where the button was. It became very clear, very quickly, that those of us using a Mac could not see this button. When you looked around the room, there were more Mac users than PC users. The decision makers were PC users, as were the vendor's salespeople. I can't understate how ofter these types of issues came up over time, especially for systems used by students who frequently received no formal training on the systems.

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Ed Hanley's avatar
Ed Hanley
1d

As a former CIO in a federal agency, I want to yell, "Wait a minute!! We're better than that, if you let us be." At the same time, I have to admit that this analysis is well-informed and fair. I would add two points, though. First, the federal government, and more recently, quite a few states, have a long history of building very impressive IT systems that work reliably and well, save money, and greatly improve customer service. The failures that dominate these discussions are typically found in defense and other very large agencies where, as the discussion indicates, the scale and complexity of the system's mission is unprecedented. Being first in the systems world is high-risk territory, and nobody in government or the private sector succeeds on the first try. One must enter these projects understanding that it will take several approximations to achieve complete success, which means devising approaches that avoid betting the house on complete success on the first attempt. There absolutely will be unforeseen problems. Examples of huge government systems programs where this approach was used successfully include Social Security payments, weather forecasting, and GPS. There are also many national security systems which we will never hear much about.

Second, miuch of the federal government is structurally incapable of planning and excuting large systems programs. The list of problems begins with the fact that federal budget horizons are essentially one year. Large capital investments cannot be planned or financed based on one-year financing. Congress and the executive have experimented with more multi-year capital budgets many times in the past, and some have worked fairly well. Too often, however, this approach is not applied to IT capital imvestments or is not implemented when authorized. Multi-year capital commitments are frequently undermined by budget processes in individual agencies which emphasize immediate, and politically important priorities, by OMB ceilings that do not distinguish between capital and operating costs, and decisions by Congressional appropriators that ignore the implied or actual commitments made when multi-year funds are authorized. Another, critical problem lies with federal human resource policies and practices, including hiring and compensation policies and an ingrained disdain for training everywhere outside the military and some law enforcement agencies. Finally, few federal agencies are organized to conduct large scale, long term capital projects with oversight by people who have some grasp of what is entailed. Instead, most are buried in the usual operating organizations reporting to officials who have no experience or interest in the work at hand. Finally, these issues will never be addressed until there is a government-wide authority able to ensure a balance between capital investments and the always urgent demands of the operating programs.

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