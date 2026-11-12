In 1993, speaking before a group of Silicon Graphics employees in Mountain View, California, President Bill Clinton remarked, “I think the Government ought to work like you do.”

In a new paper, I argue that in the attempt to get the government to run like a business, the government has instead become cripplingly reliant on commercial vendors for its technology and ability to use it, in a way, ironically, that a good business never would. This is because the government views technology goods and services as something that can be bought and positioned akin to pencils and office furniture and views its own role as unimportant. Neither is true, so the failures persist and the dependency grows.

There is a widespread desire to modernize the federal government, which means, at least in part, to use technology more effectively in serving the public. More modern technology, streamlining software, and more intuitive interfaces for those inside the government and the public would all fall into this category.

And to be sure, almost everything the government does involves technology in some way. Military logistics, health records, student loan applications, tax filings, civil servant retirement benefits -- all of these have a digital component, if not an almost exclusively digital process. And despite a common perception that government is sluggish, recent presidential administrations have all been eager to modernize and incorporate technology, spending at least $100 billion annually on information technology (accurate data is hard to get, but the true number is likely much higher).

The problem is that the government is very bad at buying, building, and maintaining these large enterprise systems.

Consider the Air Force. In 2004, the Air Force turned to the private sector – to Oracle and the Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) - to help them with software that would transform their logistics operations. Eight years, a billion dollars spent, and an estimated $8 billion in lost future financial benefits of successful system adoption, the program was cancelled and a flurry of investigations sifted through the ashes to determine what went wrong. A Senate report said the Air Force failed to adhere to principles that had “proven effective in the private sector.”

The storied Institute for Defense Analysis (IDA) had a different assessment. Its autopsy revealed that the problem was much bigger and more fundamental. “The deepest root cause” was that people “had insufficient expertise in what they were buying.” But it wasn’t that some other people could have done better. Given how complicated and big the project was, the institute said, “it is possible that nobody in the world really knew how long it would take or what it would cost to acquire this system.”

These examples illustrate how big of a problem outsourcing enterprise technology has become. The origins of the problem are in the 1970s and 1980s, when the belief that the private market offered a better solution to nearly any problem started to grow. Privatization and outsourcing were the primary results. Indeed, the Clinton administration decentralized tech purchasing across the government and established in law very favorable terms for commercial vendors selling to the government. They even codified the notion that any function that wasn’t part of a narrowly defined set of things thought of “inherently governmental” should be considered for outsourcing.

The impetus to push work out of government also coincided with the emergence of new commercial technologies. Enterprise systems promised the digitization of core business functions and nearly real time access to facts and figures that previously were inaccessible or intermittent. Because it was much more than individual consumer software, the time-consuming and expensive integration of the system was only worth it if it provided a comprehensive system and changed how people worked. This made it much more difficult to switch out of these systems. Similarly, they required teams of consultants to shape and integrate. Finally, as the systems proliferated over the decades, managing the systems, the data, the contracts became increasingly difficult, often resulting from and simultaneously perpetuating third party dependencies.

The irony, of course, is that the private sector recognized the dangers of outsourcing. In 2007, the management consulting firm McKinsey published a study on the use of technology in banks, concluding that older tech systems did not necessarily lead to worse outcomes because efficiency was dependent on how well the technology was integrated into core functions.

Perhaps more importantly, the highest performing banks used selective outsourcing to get the best value. The top performing banks spent less on outsourced IT. A decade later, the firm published another report on tech outsourcing and recommended that companies keep digital control in-house. The report recognized explicitly that data begets insights which begets more data. Outsourcing data management means becoming dangerously dependent on outside firms.

Indeed, today’s tech titans often say the same thing. Palantir Chief Technology Officer Shyam Sankar has written the firm has a “deeply held conviction that the most critical things should never be completely outsourced to a third party.” For that reason, Palatir even sent its own in-house lawyers to an outside law firm to ensure they performed in line with Palantir’s interests. Of note, Palantir has fought the government twice so that it would turn to proprietary software and services for core functions rather than developing its own.

All the things the private sector recommends for itself the government doesn’t or is currently unable to do. Its system doesn’t allow - due to statute, culture, or capacity - for close management of the enterprise architecture or mitigation against lock in, contracts are poorly negotiated, understood, and competed, and they continue on without challenge.

There are broad examples. The VA’s 2018 contract with Cerner for an Electronic Health Record System, initially for $10 billion, has expanded to nearly $27 billion, now, post-acquisition, under Oracle management. In 2024, Propublica found that Microsoft offered heavily discounted cybersecurity services to expand the government dependence on the company’s cloud services. The effort was successful. In 2025, the former DIA CTO wrote about the government’s inability to track software licences, noting the example of an agency with nearly three times as many licences for WinZip than employees.

Competition for goods or services is often severely limited due to the shape of the market (something the private sector also has difficulty addressing) and the government’s de facto preference to buy from only the largest vendors. All of that must change.

So what’s the solution?

The government has to do more. To do better, the government has to change the statutory and cultural presumption that technology is something that government buys not something that government does. IT can’t be cast aside as a technical fix. The government cannot be expected to buy it all, the hardware, software, and most especially the services to integrate and maintain the former, and succeed. These systems are an important part of governing and engaging with the public.

More information and better visibility is key. Contracts are inherently difficult to manage. It’s harder when no one knows where all the licenses are. And more so when it’s unclear how many contractors there are, what they do, and how much they all cost. It’s difficult to convince anyone that the government is not getting its money’s worth from current expenditure if it is impossible to pin down where the money is going.

Much more public capacity is necessary. The government needs many more technologists. It also needs many more acquisition officers who specialize in software, SaaS, AI, and compute. And attorneys who do the same. And data rights specialists. And people who know enough about tech and management to integrate big systems or at least guide them and then maintain them. And in some cases, it is going to need to actually run the system itself. Accurately defining these functions as inherently governmental won’t matter if there’s no one in government who can do them.

Why It Matters

In 1988, scholar Donald Kettl published a short, prescient book, Government by Proxy. He observed then that “governments at all levels are relying increasingly on proxies—third parties such as corporations and private citizens—to produce the services for which the government pays.” He spoke to the growing condition that five years later President Clinton would seek to aspire to: a more business-like government which really meant a government where business did much more. That describes our government today.

The government’s tech dependency is a policy choice. And it’s one that comes with complications that are often costly and frustrating: failed implementations, busted schedules, and clunky applications. Expanding what the government does through thoughtful but extensive in-sourcing is a much smarter way to manage and run enormous complex systems that require constant oversight, one that many businesses have turned to.

But there is a second, more fundamental issue. In his book, Kettl concludes with a reflection on democratic accountability, noting that it becomes more difficult as systems of governing are increasingly turned over to others. By deferring countless decisions to systems or services beyond its reach or notice, its ability to govern is obscured if not constrained. That may not matter for a variety of technologies, but for certain hardware, software, and services, particularly those that support national security, shape policy implementation, and serve as sources of truth or keepers of institutional knowledge, and only heightened with the expanded adoption of AI, the government risks losing its ability to keep the public interest paramount.

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