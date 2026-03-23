Can We Still Govern?

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Martha Howell's avatar
Martha Howell
17h

If 1/4 is reporting that they feel comfortable reporting a problem, this survey is probably far rosier than reality. A lot of those all-staff opinion surveys claim to be anonymous, but the way they are tallied, if you are in a small department they can be reasonably sure who gave which answers. In my corporate job I would always lie. It's not worth the risk of retaliation, and no one ever acted on the results.

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Freddie Baudat's avatar
Freddie Baudat
9hEdited

This is an aside. Does anyone know why the heck TSA agents are non-essential?

Oh yeah, great article, BTW. We’ve got some serious cleaning up to do when this party is over.

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