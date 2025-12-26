Can We Still Govern?

Matthew N. Green
1d

Great timing - we just watched KO 3 last night. Really enjoyed your analysis!

Drew
1dEdited

I disagree that Blanc has an innate sense of fair play, unless you think vengeance is fair (in the KOU). It seems to me his main motivation for showing up is to use his innate ability to get one step ahead of everyone, in order to help the sheep character get back at the wolves, often by being straight up immoral. In II Blanc enables her to destroy the place (including the Mona Lisa?!) and then lets everyone lie about it just to own Ed Norton. In III Blanc looks the other way as Jud takes the jewel just to keep it away from Cy, against his arc as the pastor trying to be good to sinners. Blanc's monologue against Christianity shows Blanc understands these moral hypocrisies, but he doesn't decide to be morally consistent himself. I think vengeance is used way too often in movies and shown as a totally unproblematic motivation for our heroes. Curious what you think -- is Blanc a hero? Keep up the great work on the substack.

