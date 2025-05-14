Can We Still Govern?

Patricia Jaeger
10h

How fascinating and I do believe that we need to implement more digital access for public services. I do worry about privacy. What happens if someone else accesses your digital ID; they can access everything about you. How do they deal with ID theft? But, I do believe that we should use digital resources so people don't have to provide information that the government already has access to, and don't have to provide this information so frequently. We also need to provide funding to upgrade government computer systems instead of dealing with Republicans allowing our data to be given to Musk and trying to privatize everything. Trump et al are killing the IRS Direct File program because TurboTax and other software e-filers don't like it. As long as Republicans control Congress we can't have nice things.

Eileen W.
10h

To view us as a ‘customer’ would be refreshing! I would worry though about hacks to a centralized system.

