Can We Still Govern?

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Brian Levy's avatar
Brian Levy
3d

Thanks for the forthrightness and clarity of both the diagnosis and prescription. The journey from rage to renewal is, of course, one that unfolds over time. As I explore in the post linked below, the first step is to break the spell of polarization driving the democracy death spiral - and this calls for a somewhat different set of ingredients than is needed for renewal. https://workingwiththegrain.com/2026/05/06/breaking-the-spell-from-polarization-to-renewal/

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M Apodaca's avatar
M Apodaca
3d

Whaaa?

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