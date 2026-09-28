Can We Still Govern?

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Patricia Jaeger
Sep 28

I'm so glad that you've written this piece, and put the pieces together so well. DOGE was an absolute disaster for all of the reasons you listed. I do hope that these problems can be fixed, but not until Republican control of our federal government ends.

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