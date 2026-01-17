Can We Still Govern?

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ellyn's avatar
Ellyn
1d

Hi ~ I’m disabled and low income- I appreciate the list of where to reputably donate. Could you please point me to ones where the need is greatest? Thank you!!! 💕

Reply
Share
4 replies by Don Moynihan and others
dfieldman's avatar
dfieldman
1d

The New Trail of Tears, Brought to You by Trump and Noem

One might have supposed that the United States, having devoted two and a half centuries to the systematic dispossession, degradation, and extermination of Native Americans, would have exhausted its repertoire of cruelty. But no—President Donald Trump and his Department of Homeland Security factotum, Kristi Noem, have discovered fresh possibilities for brutality, this time draped in the tawdry bunting of "law and order". In Minneapolis, Native Americans—citizens of this republic by birth and treaty, no less—are being snatched off the streets by masked ICE thugs whose grasp of constitutional rights appears roughly equivalent to a chimpanzee's understanding of calculus.

Jose Roberto Ramirez, a twenty-year-old descendant of the Red Lake Nation, was yanked from his aunt's car, slammed against a hood, and detained for ten hours—all because his face failed to pass muster with the new phrenologists of federal law enforcement. Four members of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, homeless men living under a Minneapolis bridge, were likewise scooped up and deposited at Fort Snelling, that charnel house of 19th-century military repression now repurposed as a holding pen for the ethnically inconvenient. The irony—if one can stomach the word—is exquisite: Indigenous citizens imprisoned at the very site where their ancestors were caged and executed.

But Trump and Noem, those avatars of frontier justice, are undeterred by history, law, or decency. Indeed, tribal leaders report that DHS has dangled information about detained members like bait, demanding that tribes sign "287(g) agreements" that would convert sovereign nations into accomplices in their own subjugation. The Trump administration has strong-armed over 1,300 jurisdictions into these compacts—a tenfold increase since 2024—transforming local cops into auxiliary immigration gendarmes. The message is clear: cooperate with our pogrom or be crushed.

This is not immigration enforcement; it is racial persecution conducted with the arrogance of a regime that knows it will face no consequences. The ghosts of Wounded Knee must be howling with laughter.

Reply
Share
2 replies
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Moynihan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture