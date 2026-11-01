If you visit, someone someone will inevitably tell you: “The Day of the Dead parade isn’t a real tradition! The City started it after a James Bond movie featured a parade.”

The opening scene of the 2015 Spectre is the best thing about the movie. Daniel Craig chases a villain through a cool-as-hell parade. By the next year, Mexico City started its own parade the mirrored the one in the movie (but without the helicopter battle or exploding buildings). A decade later its bigger than ever.

Sometimes culture appropriates back!

The Bond example highlights some of the contradictions of Day of the Dead (Día de Muertos) tourism. It is a moment when families honor their loved ones by setting up altars, usually at home, or visiting cemeteries. It is also a huge tourist draw, where the vibes created by the ubiquitous decorations, cempasúchil flowers, face painting and costumes have merged with Halloween festivities to become something akin to an autumnal Carnival celebration.

You can think about those contradictions if you visit Mexico for Day of the Dead. For example, you should visit a cemetery like Panteón Civil de Dolores but not a smaller one more frequented by families honoring loved ones. I visited Mexico City during the Day of the Dead celebrations in 2024 and 2026. Here are some of the big, obvious, and fun things to do with pictures I took while visitng.

HACK! the Day of the Dead Parade

So, the Day of the Dead Parade in Mexico City is a giant phony tourist trap you should absolutely fall into. The parade is great fun for locals and tourists alike. But you are also competing for space with over a million spectators, so actually seeing it is a challenge.

Like any parade, standing by the street for a couple of hours gets tiresome after a while. You can try to book a space along the route on a terrace of a restaurant. Or buy one of the many stools to stand on that vendors are selling.

My suggestion is to go early to Bosque de Chapultepec the giant park near where the parade starts (at Puerta de los Leones), and watch as the different floats and bands assemble and get ready.

You can wander in amongst the artists (and it really is art).

The parade ends in the Zócalo (Plaza de la Constitución) which is worth a visit in it’s own right, including to see special installations, like this one:

Image from instagram.

HACK! Skip the Frida Kahlo Museum

…and go instead to The Dolores Olmedo Museum.

You need some other activities apart from the parade and Mexico has no shortage of museums. Head to the unmissable National Museum of Anthropology, one of a number of museums in the Bosque de Chapultepec park.

There is also the Frida Kahlo Museum. Kahlo is to Mexico what Maradona is to Naples: the ubiquitous saint of the city. She adorns murals everywhere. The Kahlo Museum is a top draw for tourists. Many arrive without a ticket, and their consolation is to walk around the lovely Coyoacán neighborhood or despair about the vicissitudes of capitalism by popping over to Leon Trotsky’s house around the corner. Lets face it — do you really want to one of those people who plans ahead to get tickets weeks in advance? No!

Instead, head to the Olmedo museum, which is quiet enough to buy tickets on the day (though you can book in advance). Olmedo amassed the largest collective collection of work by Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo (though more of Rivera). They also go all out for the Day of the Dead celebrations.

The building and grounds are a peaceful oasis with peacocks and xoloitzcuintles the hairless Mexican dogs. It closed during the pandemic and just reopened in 2026, so still feels like its not quite on the beaten path.

Visit Xoximilco

Not too far from Dolores Olmedo is Xoximilco, a lake which is heavily decorated during Day of the Dead. You can join flat bottomed boats floating across canals, and vendors will paddle up with beer and food. Be warned though, this is going to be a long cab ride (traffic is already bad in Mexico City, and even worse during Day of the Dead weekend) and really works best as a group activity.

Visit Teotihuacan!

These pyramids are outside of the city, and it’s easy to jump on an organized tour from the city. You just have to figure out what the tour includes — lunch! shopping! a hot air balloon ride! Definitely worth ensuring that you have a guide.

Taco Hop!

Rather than recommend specific places, here is s strategy: Have friends in Mexico City! (Thanks Rik and Fernando!) If that doesn’t work, buy some temporary friends with a food tour. More generally, just wander around and pop into places that look busy and fun. Taco hop instead of bar hop. If you want something fancier, there are plenty of high-end restaurants and cocktail bars, which requires more advance planning.

Hack! Make sure when you order a tongue taco to get it chopped up.

I don’t know what I thought a tongue taco would look like, but this was too much tongue

You’ve made it this far! May as well check out my previous travel writing on the best train ride in the world, Ghent, Utrecht, hacks to manage Italy, Norway in a nutshell, the west coast of Ireland and Kerry, what to do in Portland, ME, and AI-enabled beer drinking in Copenhagen. Replies are open, so please drop your favorite tips or suggestions for Mexico!