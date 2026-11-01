Can We Still Govern?

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beckya57's avatar
beckya57
3h

PS love your photos!

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beckya57
3h

Been to CDMX and Teotihuacán numerous times, but never to Día de Muertos, frankly don’t want to brave the crowds. Fun fact: CDMX has the second most number of museums of any city in the world, second only to London. It’s a great city any time of year! And the air pollution is much less than it was when I first visited as a kid in the 70’s. As an alternative to CDMX crowds, may I suggest Oaxaca? Much smaller, but also an amazing city (great food!), also really into Día de Muertos, and easier to navigate.

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