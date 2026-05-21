Can We Still Govern?

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Freddie Baudat's avatar
Freddie Baudat
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The differences between the support for government interference in TV versus higher education is interesting. My gut tells me that it goes much deeper than that higher education has been under attack for longer and by more coordinated efforts. My hunch is that those efforts tap into underlying resentments about opportunity and support vis-a-vis the families and communities who have either felt left behind or feel intimidated in some respect from not being facile at unpacking complex ideas. It’s not that they can’t, but that the language and facility of doing so is starkly different than it is for the college grads returning home. I’m considering members of my own family. Attitudes were bandied about that formed a chasm between those who went to college and those who didn’t. So, what I’m wondering is if the coordinated efforts are tapping into something that was already there. Even without that effort, I suspect the difference between support for government interference versus TV would have existed.

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