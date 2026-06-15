Can We Still Govern?

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Steve Richardson's avatar
Steve Richardson
1d

Great idea! As mentioned, the biggest obstacle may be political - consensus that uptake is a problem in the first place. That's also the hurdle for my preferred solution of a basic income guarantee, for which everyone over 18 would be eligible. Nothing like simplicity to ease administration....

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M Apodaca's avatar
M Apodaca
1d

What does this have to do with the trump regime?

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