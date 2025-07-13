A while back I was in Copenhagen during the Mikkellar beer festival, which draws some of the most innovate beer producers and picky beer drinkers from around the world. My friend Asmus snagged us a couple of tickets for a session. Over dinner the night before we asked ourselves: could AI make the experience better?

Now, I know for many of you the obvious (and it turns out correct answer) is no, but hear me out. People are desperately trying to figure out the purpose of AI, apart from helping students (and everyone else) pass off work that is not their own.

Our tickets gave a four hour window to drink as much as we wanted from more than a hundred producers offering multiple beers. And so, we have an optimization problem. How to make good choices when there is too much information to process?

Given the time constraint (and the limits of the human body) you can’t drink everything. You have to make choices, to prioritize. Beer order is also a concern. A random draw of beers without consideration of flavors or alcohol content could be a disaster, seeing you down 15% ABV stouts at 10am in the morning. (Did I mention our tickets were for 10 in the morning, and that I was jetlagged?)

So, could we just feed some information into ChatGPT and get some useful advice about how to determine the most efficient way to kill our brain cells? Asmus is a ChatGPT advocate. I am a skeptic. He showed me some compelling examples of how ChatGPT could write a short essay on a specific academic topic that showed nuance and understanding. By comparison, how hard could it be to order some beers? Indeed, it turns out that AI is already being used to brew beers.

Mikkel Bjergsø welcomes us to the Mikkeller event

So when we got to the venue, Asmus told Chat GPT (the paid version!) about the event and sed it a link to the program of the day with theist of vendors and their beers for the day. The AI told us which specific beers to focus on, and a suggested order based on guidance (”Please pick us 25 beers with a preference for sour and saison and barrel aged. Take into account that we start with lighter stuff and need to go for four hours.”)

So we were ready to hack our way through beer Valhalla!

It turns out, there are different ways to hack the experience. Some people had really prepped for this. They paid extra for VIP tickets that would gain them entry 30 minutes ahead of the great unwashed (at 9.30 am!). They used that time to grab seats, and had extra glasses to minimize their time waiting in line. Why get a single four ounce pour when you can grab everything the brewer (and each stall was dedicated to a single brewer) was offering? And like many there, they were using apps to track consumption and compare notes.

The seats would have been nice, because very shortly the place looked like this.

It is very easy to meet men if you know where to look

Undeterred, we headed to the first stop on our list, Fair Isle Brewing, all the way from Seattle. One problem, they were not serving the beer that ChatGPT had advertised. They were offering another saison, which we took advantage of. But we realized that while ChatGPT might have had the right breweries, it did not have the right beers. Also, the guidance on specific rooms to find the beers (there were four “rooms” but the reality it was four areas in a large warehouse) was off. Turns out ChatGPT really wanted to please us but had actually not read the program or map.

It could be that Asmus overwhelmed the system with some esoteric guidance: “Please add abv and for deciding on rare take into account that we are two people drinking together. One based in Copenhagen and the other in Michigan.”

But when he pressed on the accuracy of the beer listing, while providing the actual beer list, ChatGPT came up short: “The text extraction is still producing unreadable beer names and styles due to persistent OCR encoding issues from the full PDF.” (This was all done on a phone - we did not bring laptops to a beer festival).

After much inputting we appeared to have a full list, but it then tilted wildly:

“Here's your final, verified 30-beer tasting plan for the MBCC 2025 Red Session, sorted by style preferences and ABV. All beers are confirmed as part of the session and prioritized as:

28 sour/lambic/farmhouse/wild/saison-focused entries

1 IPA

1 lager”

I love saisons/lambics/wild fermented beer, but that is too much. Oddly, the festival’s theme was the “year of the lager” though the longest lines were for more experimental stuff, like the Swedish Omnipollo milkshake style beers.

Asmus normally has a policy of being very polite with the AI, hoping it will remember him fondly when the singularity occurs. But now he started to lose it.

At this point, we stopped paying attention to the ChatGPT list, and started to wing it. Instead of AI, we engaged in good old-fashioned Simonian satisficing, jumping into lines where the regions or beer types took our fancy, or where the line was short enough to optimize our time.

Some of the highlights were not officially listed. Mikkeller is now partnering with Carlsberg, and one location had new experimental beers that we were unlikely to find else where. So we hit up a bunch of those! Other brewers were opening special or unusual beers at specific times which we took advantage of.

A rice bock beer from Osaka? Lets do that.

A wild ale maturated with grapes from Spain that leaned more toward wine. Not on the AI list, but absolutely. The fruity pebble cheesecake pastry sour from Drekker Brewing, Fargo, North Dakota? You only live once. (And possibly not for much longer).

Eventually, we managed to snag some seats, and then took turns selecting for one another. No longer wedded to the AI, we were now dependent on the judgment of our fallible human partner, which also gave room for the human enterprise of testing and criticizing each other (Asmus challenged me to identify a stour, which turned out to be Guinness. I failed).

As we rolled out of the event in the early afternoon, we walked a bit around Copenhagen to sober up, including past the Carlsberg building. We detoured into a park which had a festival going on. Not having eaten much we scared up a couple of slices of pizza from Diamond Slice (not a commercial, but Asmus is a regular) and grabbed a couple of additional Jacobsen (another Carlsberg knockoff) experimental beers.

After a badly-needed nap, I rejoined Asmus for dinner…at a beer bar: Rays Chicken at Gamma Brewing — the only Copenhagen-based brewing company not present for the beer festival. When we asked the owner why they did not make it, he looked sad and said it was bit of a long story. The Danes are excessively polite and friendly, but the that does not always extend to the beer scene. The Mikkeller twin brothers famously don’t talk to each other, with one forming a different brewing company, Evil Twin Brewing.

So, does AI help drinking beer? With a lot of patient inputting, it might allow you to identify how to optimize matching to your taste profile. But that makes the whole thing deeply clinical, which is not what drinking beer is about.

I enjoyed myself more when we put the AI away, stopped trying to checklist our way through a cool experience. Rather than treat the event as an optimization problem, we were better off just embracing the beers that sounded or looked cool. And while the beer geekery at the festival was great, it is hard to beat eating good pizza and beer in a park amidst sunshine and families just mooching about for the afternoon, or doing a wander through parts of Copenhagen to find some neighborhood microbreweries with a local.

I don’t want to suggest that AI is a complete washout. Here is some practical advice for what to eat if you are going to start drinking at 10am in the morning. Although, if you need this advice, you may have other problems.

ChatGPT said:

“If you start drinking at 10 am, aim for food that balances protein, fats, and complex carbs to slow alcohol absorption and maintain energy. Ideal options:

1. Savory Brunch Foods

Egg-based dishes : Omelets, scrambled eggs, or shakshuka

Avocado toast with eggs : Healthy fats + fiber + protein

Breakfast burritos : Eggs, beans, cheese, tortilla = balanced and filling

Smoked salmon on rye or bagel: Protein, omega-3s, complex carbs

2. Heartier Bites (if pacing through the day)

Cold fried chicken or schnitzel sandwich

Charcuterie : Cured meats, cheese, nuts, and whole-grain bread

Soft pretzels with cheese or mustard

3. Sustaining Snacks (during or after)

Nuts, trail mix , or granola bars

Hummus with vegetables or pita

Fruit with peanut butter or cheese

Avoid excessive sugar or very greasy food early—they spike and crash blood sugar or upset your stomach. Hydration is also key: alternate water with beer, or add electrolytes.”

