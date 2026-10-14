Can We Still Govern?

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Bridget's avatar
Bridget
Oct 14

Thank you. My head swirls and often I wonder how my beloved country found itself in such a predicament.

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Myra Marx Ferree's avatar
Myra Marx Ferree
Oct 14

This is so very important. Thanks for providing a quick look at what Lewis accomplishes this time.

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