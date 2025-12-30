Can We Still Govern?

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
14h

Thank for this amazing article. We need to rid ourselves of authoritarianism’s tyranny, especially in our country. Happy New Year.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
1d

Really appreciate this roundup, especially the fact that the authoritarian checklist was the most-read piece. The intersting thing is how that article functions almost as a diagnostic tool rather than just commentary. I've been using it in converations with folks who insist things aren't that bad, and the checklist format makes institutional decay much harder to dismiss. What maybe gets overlooked is that the speed issue cuts both ways though. Rapid authoritarian moves create visible resistance points, whereas gradual erosion over decades (like Hungary) often normalizes each step before the next. The fact that Schedule F mobilized 40k+ comments suggests there's still institutional antibodies worth activating.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Don Moynihan
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Don Moynihan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture