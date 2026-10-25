In his closing midterm pitch to voters, Trump has not been subtle. If Republicans win, you get paid. If not, tough luck.

Trump’s Bribe State is a bewildering mix of empty promises and real benefits—and punishments. It is easy to dismiss it, but worth taking seriously the mechanics of how it is being built, which involves a framework that allows automated payments to some families, even as the Trump administration is adding burdens to the most vulnerable. It also provides a promise to billionaires—that they can use the Bribe State to buy off dissent.

The Trump administration is inherently transactional and personalistic. The logic of public interest has been replaced by a logic of payment. You want policy influence? Pay for a ballroom. You want a pardon? Pay a Trump official - one just scored a $50 million payday. Come election time, the logic still applies, except now voters must be paid—or threatened.

Hence, Trump’s promise of $5,000 checks. Free money! Who is against free money? Most people, as it turns out, when Trump is the one offering. Polls show little support for the $5,000 promise, partly because only 1 in 5 people believe the checks will ever materialize. They are, after all, still waiting on their DOGE checks and tariff rebates.

It would be wrong, however, to assume Trump isn’t using federal resources to bribe and punish, or that he won’t keep doing so through the midterms. Indeed, his midterm pitches are making explicit what has been already obvious. The federal government will discriminate in its payments to states based on whether there are Republicans in place, including emergency disaster recipients. If you don’t elect Republicans, we won’t help you.

This extends to more standard policy promises of local pork. For example, he promised Kansas voters to relax regulations around the use of ethanol, conditional on re-electing Republican Roger Marshall. But if his opponent wins “I’m not doing it. That’s it. I’m only doing it for him.” When discussing a settlement for Marines who got cancer due to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune, Trump suggested: “If the Republicans don’t do well, I’d say maybe they won’t get their money.”

Trump is already bribing people—and he’s using automation to do it

In some cases, the bribes are real, and they arrive automatically. By automation we mean that the government uses administrative data to verify your eligibility for a benefit and just gives it to you.

People who enrolled in the federal healthcare exchanges and purchased a subsidized health insurance plan are getting a payout. This is a good group to pay off—premiums rose 18 percent last year and are projected to do the same in 2027, and the public is placing the blame directly on Trump and Republicans.

Only some people benefited, however. Checks went disproportionately to battleground states. Reuters reports that 7 in 10 payments were sent to just 13 states, including “eight of the nine U.S. Senate races that are regarded as the most competitive, as well as 10 of the 12 most competitive governors’ races.” (This partly reflects which states use the federal exchanges).

In a letter accompanying the checks, Trump takes credit, and blames the Biden administration for overcharging. Here are things not mentioned in the letter. The surplus partly comes from high enrollment during the Biden administration, and also from the fact that the Trump administration has dramatically cut spending on outreach. Importantly, the costs of plans on the healthcare exchange have increased because Republicans allowed the enhanced tax subsidies that had been keeping these prices in check to expire.

Trump also sent out $90 payments to 20 million seniors, taking money from the Medicare Improvement Fund. In theory, it’s supposed to help them with Medicare costs, but since it’s a direct cash payment, they can use it however they want.

One thing worth noting here is that, as with a lot of Trump government communication to the public, it features pro-Trump propaganda. The guardrails to prevent the dissemination of such propaganda, like so many of our guardrails, are simply not up to a Trump administration and a compliant Congress.

But let’s focus on another aspect of these checks. They went out automatically. In many cases, they were direct deposits rather than checks. No application process involved. All of the administrative burdens are shifted onto the state.

Some other examples of automation are ex parte renewals for Medicaid, or the expanded Child Tax Credit during the pandemic. Automation allows the government to alter the size of Social Security or SNAP payments. There is a strong case to be made that we should be automating more of the safety net, but that is not something the Trump administration has been interested in.

Trump Accounts as automated bribery

We can think about Trump Accounts as another form of automated bribery. As a reminder, Trump Accounts give those born between 2025-2028 $1,000 that is held in the account, and invested in stocks, until they are 18. The idea is that the accumulation of funds gives everyone a decent start as they enter into adulthood.

It’s a good idea, one most associated with Darrick Hamilton and his advocacy for “baby bonds” and pitched to the White House by investor Brad Gerstner with a more explicitly capitalist framing: “charitable giving at scale, directly to American kids, with proven ROI.” But under Trump it has become increasingly perverted.

Let’s start with the name. Trump Accounts. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act assigned taxpayer dollars to a program named after a sitting politician. This is bizarre, an example of the personalism in the Republican Party. A basic norm is that we receive benefits from the state, not from individual politicians.

FDR did not call Social Security the Roosevelt Funds, and LBJ did not label Medicaid Johnson Care (though that would have been funny). It was Republicans, not Democrats, who tagged the Affordable Care Act as “Obamacare.” They then realized this gave credit to Obama and visibility for a program people actually liked.

Some future Congress can fix the naming problem. There are other issues with Trump Accounts. One is that the program is partly designed to provide a tax dodge for the wealthy. Anyone with a kid under 18 can drop $5K a year into the Trump Accounts and the wealth that accumulates grows tax-deferred. Compared to the one-off government payments, this is a much bigger deal for those with the cash to take advantage of it, and one way that the accounts may worsen the wealth gap. It also vastly broadens the number of families involved beyond newborns.

The biggest problem, however, was that people were not signing up for the program, despite the free cash. The Trump administration solved this problem by automatically enrolling everyone. And with that one action, they went from 10 million to 70 million kids holding Trump Accounts. That’s the power of automatic enrollment!

So they solved the low participation problem, but problems remain:

People cannot opt out of the accounts. There are practical problems with that, which we discuss below, but there’s also a normative problem. If you set the default at opting into a program, you have to give people a chance to opt out. Even our largest and most redistributive programs, Social Security and Medicare, don’t require people to receive the benefit. In the case of Trump Accounts, some may simply want nothing to do with Trump. An important caveat is that automatic enrollment into the Trump Account does not, by itself, trigger payment. People still need to go to the Bank of New York to claim and activate the account. Without that step, you never receive funds. So it is possible that lots of people will be auto-enrolled into the Trump Account, but not receive the payments because they have not taken that extra step.

The accounts increase the risk of harm for some. People with disabilities face the most immediate risk. To receive crucial disability benefits, they cannot hold more than $2,000 in assets. Claiming the Trump Accounts will put them over that limit when they become adults and need benefits. And it is not always the case that disabilities present early in life, meaning that people might claim the benefit without realizing the risk.

Trump Accounts also create opportunities. Philanthropists can donate directly into the accounts, bypassing charities. Most notably, Michael Dell has pledged more than $6 billion. They can also tweak the nature of the donations by age and place. So, for example, Dell’s donation covers all kids under 10, and is targeted to lower and middle income zip codes.

For corporate donors, this is a form of philanthropy that allows them to give directly to young people, while perhaps also instilling pro-market ideas in the kids who find themselves now part of the marketplace.

Trump has gone beyond what was in the OBBBA, and is now allowing donors to give stocks instead of cash.

Why this change in policy, which a) may not be legal, since the law says the accounts can only be invested into index funds and b) does not do anything to make people more invested in the market, since the accounts would have been invested in stocks anyway? One answer is that it allows billionaires and corporations to use the machinery of the state to purchase the goodwill of a public that is increasingly unhappy about inequality. Voters say they view the system as corrupt, that government just serves the rich? How about the government that gives you some crumbs from the rich?

This might sound mean-spirited, but it’s easy to see how Trump Accounts become one more means for the wealthy to convert money into political influence. Simply being part of the Trump Account golden circle wins some favor from the White House. And corporations who oppose policies or unwelcome regulation can point to and try to activate their Trump Account grantees to provide political support. Donors could also use geographical targeting. A company facing opposition to opening a data center could try to buy off some of that opposition with some stock gifts to family in that zip code. And they can broadly push back against the growing interest in wealth taxes by arguing they are using Trump accounts for redistribution.

As Catherine Rampell wrote, this turned a good idea into an icky one:

Indeed the text of the new regulation nakedly pledges as much: “Donors are attracted by the hope that a stock contribution with a five-year holding period may lead recipients and their families to feel that they have a stake in the fate of the corporation to a greater extent than if the child’s holdings of the corporation were only through an index fund.” They just . . . said it out loud.

Elon Musk has announced he will give every child in America shares of SpaceX next year, and Trump has said he will use Trump Accounts to facilitate the transfer. Musk has a track record of making big philanthropic promises that he reneges on. So this may never come to pass.

But there is a logic to it. The richest man in the world is increasingly disliked. His business model depends on a lax regulatory regime and government contracts, which makes him vulnerable to the public turning on him. Musk is responding to that by becoming the largest ever political donor for two election cycles in a row. But giving money directly to voters is another route to beat back public rage.

If we look at the 1920s and 1930s, the last period of such extreme wealth concentration, the super wealthy regarded the New Deal as a distasteful option, but preferable to socialism. Joe Kennedy summed it up when he said: “In those days I felt and said I would be willing to part with half of what I had if I could be sure of keeping, under law and order, the other half.” By comparison, Musk’s pledge would cost about $10.5 billion, just over 1% of Musk’s net worth. That’s a good deal if it buys off opposition, and can be structured in a way to be tax deductible.

Recipients cannot simply refuse the stocks, because the Trump account does not allow an opt-out option. Instead, they must hold onto them for a minimum of five years. Don’t like Musk? Tough luck. You are now a co-owner of the company that undermined Ukraine’s defense. It doesn’t matter if you have any ethical objections to weapons, fossil or pharmaceutical companies, or dislike the politics of the company. You now literally profit from their actions.

Automation for me, burdens for thee

Automation is a tool, and can be a good tool for reducing administrative burdens. We wish governments used it more often. But as with any tool, it can be used for ethically questionable purposes.

What is most galling about the Trump administration is not just what it is using automation for—to bribe voters and to help corporations do the same—but how it is blocking automation for the most vulnerable groups. The best example is the auto-renewal (ex parte) of Medicaid. Originally embedded in the Affordable Care Act, but only recently a more common experience for beneficiaries, Medicaid auto-renewals help ensure eligible people stay enrolled in the program—and don’t require confusing and time consuming paperwork.

The same One Big Beautiful Bill Act that ensured auto-enrollment for the Trump Accounts also made ex parte renewals harder by adding work requirements—or what critics call paperwork requirements—because nearly everyone subject to them is either working or is exempt.

Complexity is the enemy of automation. One reason the Trump accounts proved easy to automate is the limited conditionality. The IRS has birth dates, zip codes, and Social Security Numbers, which is all that is needed to set up the accounts. By contrast, the need to prove that you’re either working—or exempt from that requirement—makes it practically far more difficult for states to automate Medicaid renewals. For example, many people meet the work requirement through seasonal or gig work, but most states lack the administrative data to verify that work automatically.

The Trump administration has chosen to make ex parte renewals harder in other ways. The medically frail are supposed to be exempt—and constitute about 40 percent of those at risk of losing coverage. States had been planning to use medical records to automate these exemptions. In June of 2026, just six months prior to the rollout of work requirements, the Trump Administration pulled the rug out from under states by telling them they couldn’t do it this way. They would need to generate additional documentation proving people were too sick to work, effectively making it impractical to automate many of those who desperately need Medicaid.

States are suing to block Trump’s additional paperwork requirements for the medically frail. While we don’t know how this will play out, what we do know is the clear discrepancy in how the Trump Administration sees automation.

In short, the Trump administration has embraced automation selectively. When it helps Trump or billionaires bribe voters, they are all for it. When it helps people keep their public health insurance, they are opposed. Automation that allows the powerful to bypass nonprofits or the tax system to direct payments to the public is fine, automation that ensures that everyone can claim public services is not.

We see this tendency in other places: last week the federal government debuted the first aspect of America.gov that allows users to convey information to the government. It was a big Oval Office annoucnement. What does it do? It allows people to report fraud and possibly claim a bounty for those they suspect are engaged in welfare fraud. The virtual tip line does not accept tips about government corruption, however.

In other words, the machinery of the state is not being used to strengthen public programs where payments are legal rights. It is being used to make it harder for people to access those payments. It is being used to help personalist politicians and billionaires to selectively extend their largesse when and if it suits them. Trump’s bribe state targets some and protects others.

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