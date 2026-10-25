Can We Still Govern?

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Lewis Dalven's avatar
Lewis Dalven
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A Redditor this morning opined that the 6 $B Michael Dell is “donating” consists of what we called “troubled assets” in 2008…worthless or underperforming assets spun off, overvalued, and transferred to the unwitting public in return for real dollar tax relief now. A vulture capitalist win-win! He believes this strategy will be copied and will effectively further indebt the rising generation while enriching the already morbidly rich, all done with a positive spin from the right wing media machine.

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