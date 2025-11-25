Can We Still Govern?

Dave Guarino
5h

This is so squarely in my wheelhouse I feel obliged to add a bit.

1. I think worth taking seriously the comment that these AI tools were deployed by businesses after they *experimented* with them. It’s why I think we need far more consumer/citizen/etc. experimentation aligned to those goals. (And why I find anti AI histrionics so frustrating.)

2. Yes AI can handle insurance claims for people. See: https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-industry/artificial-intelligence/grieving-family-uses-ai-chatbot-to-cut-hospital-bill-from-usd195-000-to-usd33-000-family-says-claude-highlighted-duplicative-charges-improper-coding-and-other-violations

3. A variation on this for public services is all the Reddit forums and Facebook groups where people ask and answer questions about public programs. The path to a more political lever from this is, I think, more people being involved helping one another through these processes, as equally valued volunteering work as, say, a shift at a food bank. “Adopt a burdensome process and become the navigator” is eye opening, yet there is no political or advocacy group that really puts this at the core of their theory of change.

4. Thanks for the link! Though I find it sad, per note 1, that I’m one of the few experimenting and seeing this!

The VanderMirror's avatar
The VanderMirror
6h

Admin Nights are obviously a great idea, but I feel like they need a catchier name. Maybe a Kludge Disco? Red Tape Rodeo? Form Function? Kafka Kegger? Clerical Carnival? Time Tax Evasion? Take-Up Turn Up?

