Can We Still Govern?

Steve Richardson
14h

I love this: "But you can write legislation in a capacity building and enabling framework. Instead of adding constraints, remove them. Ask agencies what is in your way? What can we take out? How are you going to get the capacity in your agency to deliver on this?"

My dissertation was all about this - how budget constraints and policy contradictions prevent managing for results. Congress has a tendency to move on to the next bill and never look back at whether the last one actually worked, or as Jen stated in the following paragraph, blame the Executive Branch for any failures.

Gordon Strause
11hEdited

Jen said: "Abundance is not perfect... I've never loved the name. It sounds like, oh, people should just be rich and have things, which is exactly the opposite of what it means. It means we actually need to have more things for the people who have the least."

I should start by saying I'm a huge Jen Pahlka fan. I'd proudly call myself a Pahlkastan.

Having said that, I really don't love this quote, especially in the context of politics. People want to be rich and have things. There is nothing wrong with that, and for the Democratic Party to be successful, people absolutely have to believe that the Democratic Party wants that for them. To borrow from Ruben Gallegos, the Democrats need to be the party that delivers "big ass trucks."

Now to keep it's soul, the Democrats ALSO have to be the party that delivers more things for the people who have the least. But delivering BOTH is vital. It can't be a choice.

