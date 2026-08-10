Can We Still Govern?

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lewis Dalven's avatar
Lewis Dalven
3h

Like most Americans of my generation, I was brought up to view Islam as “one of the three Abrahamic monotheistic religions” and to marvel at the achievements of Islam’s golden age…the architecture, the mathematics, the poetry…all produced while Europe slumbered in the Dark Ages. In the town I grew up in, there were no Muslims. What little my school texts told me beyond this was that wave after wave of Crusades were repulsed by Muslim armies a millennium ago, trying to wrest The Holy Land from Islamic control, and succeeded, but briefly. There was another section on the Reconquista of Iberia from Moorish to Catholic control…and how Ottoman forces were turned back before Vienna.

There were no deeper dives into the theology, cultural history, or political philosophy of the Islamic world. As Jews, we didn’t even connect religion specifically with the reasons Arab states opposed the founding of Israel…the existence of “radical Islamism” was unknown. We thought of it as a turf war or a particularly toxic kind of NIMBY. All that changed during the 70’s following the Yom Kippur War, with the bombings, hijackings, and Munich, and broke through more universally after 9/11.

Now, the comfortable notion expressed by GW Bush is not so easy to accept as a given. To be honest, every one of the “3 Abrahamic religions” has its divisions, and the most violent quarter of each don’t differ from each other a whole lot. There are Kahanist Jews, the KKK/ NeoNazi Christians, and the Muslim Brothers, each with a chorus of religious authorities egging them on. The vast majority of “normal” Jews, Christians, and Muslims reject these ideologies. But in certain places, the middle have been swayed by the rhetoric of the extremes, here in America, we have MAGA, fronting for the Christian Nationalists, in Israel the current coalition has allied itself with the Kahanists, and in the Arab Middle East, there is greater support for Hamas and Hezbollah than for any alternative.

For candidate Al-Sayed to convince the Michigan electorate as a whole to trust his alignment with the values they recognize and hold as their own…apart from his name, skin tone, and religious beliefs…will take some doing. Fortunately, he is a brilliant speaker, unafraid to express his many fine policy proposals, and I think he can do it. I hope so.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Moynihan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture